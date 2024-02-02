Kailyn Lowry was peeped in the comments of Allison Kuch's TikTok. She shared the name she briefly considered using for her daughter. She has yet to reveal the name of her twins.

Kailyn Lowry and her partner, Elijah Scott, welcomed twins into the world recently. While the couple kept the pregnancy under wraps for many months, they eventually let followers in on their journey. Still, there are some things that the Teen Mom 2 star and Scott aren’t ready to share yet. Kailyn Lowry has yet to announce her babies’ names. She also avoids speaking on rumors and speculation about their names. Still, she did recently reveal one baby name she almost used.

Kailyn Lowry recently revealed the baby name she almost used for her daughter

Kailyn Lowry isn’t ready to reveal her babies’ names yet, but she is willing to tell people what she considered naming her daughter. At least she doesn’t mind making it public. Recently, Lowry took to the comment section of a TikTok posted by Allison Kucharczyk. In the TikTok upload, Kucharczyk, who is known as Allison Kuch on all social media platforms, revealed that her daughter’s name, Scottie Bee, was chosen to honor several nicknames she and her husband, Isaac Rochell, felt a connection to. Kucharczyk welcomed her first child with Rochell in December 2023.

Kailyn Lowry with her kids | Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

The U.S. Sun quickly noticed that Lowry was hanging out in the comments section and revealed her daughter almost had a similar name. She said that she had briefly considered Scotlyn for her first daughter. She pointed out that it was a mash-up of her name, Kailyn, and her partner’s last name, Scott. The name did not make it onto the birth certificate.

She has not responded to all of the baby name rumors

While Lowry was willing to share the name she almost used but opted not to, she has not revealed her twins’ names. That’s not uncommon for Lowry. The mother of seven is notorious for taking months to pick and reveal her kids’ names. Unlike in the past, where Lowry hadn’t selected a name yet, it looks like the twins have names. Rumors are swirling around what they might be.

In a recent Reddit thread, followers flocked to the comments to discuss Kailyn Lowry’s rumored baby names. According to followers, rumor has it the duo are named Iverson and Valley. Additional talk suggests that Valley might be a middle name, and Lowry’s only daughter’s first name is Navy. Kailyn Lowry has not responded to any of the baby name rumors.

Alison Kuch was a key player in Kailyn Lowry’s pregnancy announcement

Apparently, Lowry must feel especially comfortable around Kucharczyk. This isn’t the first time the podcaster dropped news surrounding her pregnancies in a project associated with Kucharczyk. Lowry revealed her twin pregnancy in a Barely Famous episode featuring the TikTok star in October. Kucharczyk hosts the Sunday Sports Club Podcast. Rochell most recently played for the Las Vegas Raiders.

Lowry might enjoy dropping news around Kucharczyk because of their coincidental pregnancies. Both women got pregnant during vacations to Thailand. Lowry traveled to the country in March 2023. Kucharczyk was also in Thailand in March 2023 and learned she was pregnant after returning from the international jaunt.