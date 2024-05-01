'This will not be an anniversary that will be easy,' a royal commentator said of April 29, the day that marked 13 years of marriage for Prince William and Kate Middleton.

It seems Prince William and Kate Middleton’s anniversary wasn’t the easiest of days for the royal couple. A commentator says the Prince and Princess of Wales, who have now been married for 13 years, likely had “all sorts of memories” running through their minds amid the “difficult year” they’ve had.

William and Kate’s anniversary probably brought back ‘all sorts of memories’

April 29, 2024, marked 13 years of marriage for William and Kate. The two said their “I dos” at Westminster Abbey in 2011 while millions of people around the world watched on TV.

Now, the parents of three—Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 6—the Prince and Princess of Wales are in a different place.

No longer are they newlyweds. Now, they’re more than a decade into their marriage, battling Kate’s cancer diagnosis, which the 42-year-old announced in March 2024 during a rare video message.

“This will not be an anniversary that will be easy,” Fitzwilliams told The Sun, referring to Kate’s ongoing treatment. “All sorts of memories will come back.”

Maybe thoughts of Prince Harry, with whom William and Kate are estranged? Or perhaps King Charles III, who was diagnosed with cancer in February 2024. (The monarch went back to public-facing duties on William and Kate’s anniversary.)

“It’s been a very difficult year. And clearly, they’re [a] very close-knit family,” he said. “They will rejoice in each other’s company. They will involve the family and they will undoubtedly feel the pressure. It wouldn’t be human to assume anything else.”

Prince William likely ‘spoiled’ Kate Middleton on their wedding anniversary

Just because a lot of emotions likely came up on their anniversary doesn’t mean the day passed without anything special happening. William, former royal butler Grant Harrold told OK! Magazine, likely “spoiled” Kate.

“With everything going on with Kate, that won’t be a public thing, that’s going to be very private,” Harrold said ahead of their anniversary. “Behind closed doors, I’m sure William will work to make sure she’s spoiled.”

“It’s possible William might cook—he’s quite a good cook, so it’s possible he might do a little meal or something,” Harrold said, emphasizing the low-key nature of the day. “Again, it’s just going to be a private affair between the two of them.”

However, that doesn’t mean William and Kate let their anniversary pass without giving each other a small present. “There’ll still be an exchange of gifts,” he said. “I have no doubt they will give each other a gift, and I’ve no doubt they will exchange cards.”

“I’ve no doubt that there’ll be a special meal for them,” Harrold added, “whether it’s a meal where they invite friends and family or just them.”

Meanwhile, former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond told The Sun William’s “never been more protective of his wife and children as [he is] now.”

To that end, he’s taking “special care” to “prioritize” Kate’s health and the “welfare of his young family. Even in the face of some people saying he should be taking on more public engagements.”

“William can be stubborn. And perhaps never more so than when it comes to his family and their privacy,” she explained, calling Kate his “rock,” “lynchpin, and his best friend.”

The Prince and Princess of Wales marked their anniversary with a never-before-seen photo

William and Kate acknowledged their anniversary publicly with a photo to mark the occasion. Not a new photo, however.

Rather, a never-before-seen snap from their wedding day on April 29, 2011. (Kensington Palace hasn’t released any new images of the Prince and Princess of Wales in 2024.)

The black-and-white shot, taken by photographer Millie Pilkington and posted to William and Kate’s Instagram, showed the bride and groom embracing each other. They captioned the post: “13 years ago today!”

Next up, the Wales family has Charlotte’s birthday to celebrate on May 2, 2024, when she turns 9.