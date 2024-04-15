Kailyn Lowry's seven kids will all have their own bedrooms in a new house. Lowry is moving ahead with her plans to custom build a property, but fans think she wants to make a TV show out of it.

Kailyn Lowry likes to talk about the “chaos” of her household on her podcasts. The former Teen Mom 2 star is about to start a project that will add to the confusion. Last month, Lowry announced she was beginning the process of building a custom home. Now, she’s revealed she officially has purchased land. Purchasing acreage was the first step toward building her dream home. She shared a bit about the plans before zipping her lip. From the sounds of it, Lowry is hoping to use the new construction project to return to the reality TV world.

Kailyn Lowry is planning a new house project and vying to get back on TV with it

Kailyn Lowry has an update on her housing project. Last month, the mother of seven revealed that she plans to build a brand new, custom home now that her family has expanded by three. While Fans were quick to criticize Lowry for the new build just two years after completing construction on her current home, she is moving ahead regardless. Lowry took to TikTok to update followers on her progress.

Kailyn Lowry | MTV/YouTube

Now that Lowry has the land in her portfolio, she can begin planning her dream home. She seems excited about creating the perfect space for her kids to grow up in. The project will be a job in itself, but from the sounds of it, Lowry would like to leverage the task into something bigger.

In her recent upload, Lowry said she won’t be saying too much about the process on social media, but she might share more details “somewhere else.” Reddit users were quick to theorize that Lowry is vying for a new TV show. It is possible that she is looking to join her former castmate over at HGTV. No public announcement has been made, and Lowry certainly didn’t suggest she’s in talks with the network.

Another ‘Teen Mom 2’ star is currently working on a home renovation show

Kailyn Lowry wouldn’t be the first Teen Mom star to use their fame from Teen Mom 2 to land a new job on a different network. Chelsea Houska and her husband, Cole DeBoer, left Teen Mom 2 to explore other opportunities. They landed a show on HGTV, which allowed them to indulge Houska’s passion for home design while giving her eldest child, Aubrey Lind, the private life she craved. Houska, like Lowry, built a custom home a few years ago.

Several other stars have side hustles and full-time jobs on top of Teen Mom 2. According to In Touch, Maci Bookout runs a social media marketing company. Several stars have written books and worked as public speakers. Still, only Houska has parlayed her Teen Mom experience into a completely unrelated show. Clearly, Lowry is hoping she’ll join Houska. For now, it looks like she’s sticking with podcasts.