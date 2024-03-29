Kailyn Lowry of Teen Mom 2 fame and Mama June from Here Comes Honey Boo Boo have a couple of small things in common. They are both mothers who raised their children partially in front of the public eye thanks to reality TV. That is where the similarities end, insists Lowry. The mother of seven recently took to social media to weigh in on the recent drama surrounding Mama June and the pilfering of money earned by her daughter, Alana Thompson. Lowry has opinions and revealed exactly how she safeguarded funds for her young children.

Kailyn Lowry lambasts Mama June for failing to plan for Alana Thompson’s future

Earlier this week, We TV shared an explosive clip from Mama June: Family Crisis. In the clip, Alana Thompson and her sister, Lauryn Efird, go head to head with their mother, June Shannon, over Thompson accessing money she earned on TV for college. The sisters were shocked to learn Mama June had not put away most of the earnings for Alana. They were surprised to learn that she only deposited the bare minimum required by law into her account from a few projects.

Everyone, from fans to other reality TV stars, has started to weigh in on the explosive clip. Lowry, who appeared on MTV’s 16 and Pregnant and Teen Mom 2, has offered her insight into the situation. Lowry took to TikTok to lambast Mama June for failing to save the money Alana Thompson earned over the years. She revealed that she, too, was clueless about money when she first became a reality TV star. Still, she said she did the right thing. Lowry said she worked with qualified professionals to ensure she could grow her and her children’s money.

Lowry went on to say MTV offered some guidance early on. She said the network was great in helping her and Jo Rivera, the father of his eldest son, set up a custodial account for Isaac Rivera. Isaac is the only child Lowry and Rivera share. She also revealed that she’d done the same for each subsequent child.

Alana Thompson and June Shannon | Paras Griffin/Getty Images for WEtv

Mama June responded to Lowry’s criticism. Still, she appears to be focused on what she had to “legally” put aside for the teen. The explosive clip has renewed debate over whether children who appear on reality TV are being protected enough by the production companies that employ them.

Kailyn Lowry believes Alana Thompson should have earned over $1 million over the years

Neither Thompson nor Mama June explained how much money should have been in the account. Nor did they touch on exactly how much was missing. Still, Kailyn Lowry is willing to take a guess. In her TikTok, Lowry offered a guess as to how much money Thompson and her family earned during their years on reality TV. She said she thinks that Thompson, who spent 12 years on reality TV, should have earned seven figures by now. She insisted that, at the very least, there should be enough money to cover the teen’s college tuition. According to the clip, there is barely enough to cover the nursing student’s first year of school.

June ‘Mama June’ Shannon and Alana Thompson | Richard Cartwright/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Lowry does not have direct knowledge of how much the family earned for Here Comes Honey Boo Boo. Still, she knows plenty about her own reality TV earnings and how the money is dispersed. With that being said, Lowry and Thompson never appeared on the same network. Technically, it’s entirely possible she earned more than Thompson did. It would be interesting to hear Jill Dillard weigh in on the situation. Dillard had to retain a lawyer to fight her father, Jim Bob Duggar, for wages she earned while appearing on the TLC shows 19 Kids and Counting and Counting On. At this point, Dillard has not offered her thoughts.