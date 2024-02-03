'Teen Mom 2' star Kailyn Lowry just welomed a set of twins. How many kids does the reality star have -- and is she done having children?

Fans who have followed the popular MTV show 16 and Pregnant have also seen some of their favorite stories continue with spinoffs Teen Mom and Teen Mom 2. Kailyn Lowry, who first appeared on 16 and Pregnant with then-boyfriend Jo Rivera back in 2010, later starred on Teen Mom 2, where fans got a closer look at her life.

These days, Lowry is a podcast host and has expanded her family quite a bit. How many kids does she have?

Kailyn Lowry just became a mom of seven children

Lowry has quite the family crew. She recently welcomed a set of twins, marking babies six and seven of her growing family. Lowry, 31, welcomed the twins with boyfriend Elijah Scott. The babies spent time in the NICU at first, which Lowry recently reflected on, saying on her “Barely Famous” podcast (per People) that she “cried a lot” seeing her twins there. The twins have since come home, but Lowry has not revealed their names.



Lowry’s twins come after five previous children. The former reality star’s oldest son, Isaac, is 14. She shares another son, Lincoln, 10, with ex Javi Marroquin, as well as sons Lux and Creed, who are six and three, with Chris Lopez. Lowry welcomed her fifth child, Rio, 14 months ago with current boyfriend Elijah Scott.

Kailyn Lowry’s twins mark the end of her having children

The twins were delivered via c-section, and Lowry said on a January 19 episode of her podcast that she was officially done welcoming new babies — she even had her tubes tied. Seven is a crowd, and with the kids at so many ages, Lowry will probably have her hands full for a while but will love every minute of watching her little ones grow up.

Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 have not been officially canceled — meaning MTV hasn’t exactly released a statement saying they’ll never film again. However, the launch of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter pretty much solidified that the first two shows aren’t coming back. These days, Lowry is more focused on her podcast business than her reality career. She has launched several podcasts and even said in 2023 that ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera is a huge supporter of hers. Lowry and Rivera’s wife, Vee Torres, even host a podcast together.

It’s unclear if Lowry will ever make a return to reality television. Should there be a reason for Teen Mom 2 to pick up filming again, we could see Lowry’s face back on the small screen, but it looks like her voice is earning her the money in this next chapter of life. Still, her tried and true fans will likely stick around on her socials to watch all of her adorable kids grow up.