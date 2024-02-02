'Teen Mom 2' star Kailyn Lowry said that she has issues marrying her boyfriend, Elijah Scott, despite telling him she'll eventually tie the knot.

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry just gave birth to twins with her boyfriend, Elijah Scott. Kailyn now has seven kids, and while she was married once, she said she never intended to walk down the aisle again. Unfortunately, Elijah wants to tie the knot with Kailyn as soon as possible. Here’s what she said about saying “yes” to Elijah but still not fully committing.

‘Teen Mom 2’ star Kailyn Lowry explained the issue with marrying her boyfriend, Elijah Scott

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry discussed marriage and remarriage with Vee Rivera on their podcast, Baby Mamas No Drama. Kailyn mentioned she sees a long-term commitment with Elijah, as they now have three kids together. However, she hesitates to take that leap despite telling him “yes.” Kailyn explained that she doesn’t want to rush down the aisle because she didn’t take her vows seriously in the past.

“He’s asked me to marry him so many times,” Kailyn stated. “I say yes, and I want to marry him, but I also — he was married and divorced too. … I say yes, and then he’ll be like, OK, let’s set a date, let’s do this, let’s do that. And then that’s where I’m struggling because he wants to set a date and do the whole ceremony and everything, and I’ll say yes, but I don’t actually go forward setting a date, I don’t actually go forward with planning, I don’t actually do any of those things.”

Kailyn added that she likes the idea of “promising” their “commitment to each other for life. But we can do that without marriage.”

“I don’t see Elijah and I going anywhere,” she clarified. “I just don’t. But I also don’t know that it’s necessary to get married. … Is the reason he wants to do that because he’s still programmed to think that this is what you’re supposed to do? But we’re already a family.”

“It’s not that I don’t want to marry him,” she continued. “I have reservations for my own self. I don’t want to go into it like divorce is an option.”

Kailyn Lowry says Elijah Scott’s views are different than hers because his parents remain married

Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin with sons Lincoln and Isaac | gotpap/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry said on her podcast that Elijah Scott has a more optimistic view of marriage because his parents are still together after several decades.

“His parents are still married, so he’s seen his parents overcome — and I don’t know what they’ve been through — but I’m sure he’s seen his parents overcome everything,” Kailyn said. “You have to go through hell and back if you’ve been married for 30 years, you know? I think that he’s seen his parents get through worse, and so that’s what he knows.”

Kailyn has a tumultuous relationship with both of her parents. She didn’t grow up with a relationship with her dad, and she doesn’t appear to have contact with her mother.

The reality star said she wants to enjoy parenthood before getting engaged

Now that Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry is a mother of seven, she has a lot on her plate. And she doesn’t feel ready to add another wedding to her to-do list. She told People that her boyfriend, Elijah Scott, is “pushing” for an engagement, but she wants to enjoy parenthood with him for awhile.

“He’s been pushing for it,” she told People. “But I’ve already kind of done marriage once, and I f***ed it up royally. So, I’m a little hesitant.”

“I kind of would like to have something to look forward to in the future instead of doing everything all at once,” she continued. “I think we have time. If we’re meant to be together, then we don’t need to rush into it tomorrow.”

