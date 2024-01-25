What's going on with the ring on Kailyn Lowry's boyfriend's finger? Here's what we know about the 'Teen Mom 2' star and her relationship.

MTV’s Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry is making headlines thanks to the recent birth of her twins. She and her boyfriend, Elijah Scott, got candid on her podcast about her experience having a c-section for her babies. Fans recently noticed that Elijah is wearing a ring that could signify that he and Kailyn tied the knot. So, is Kailyn married? Here’s what we know.

‘Teen Mom 2’ star Kailyn Lowry’s boyfriend, Elijah Scott, is wearing a ring in her Instagram Stories

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry and Elijah Scott confirmed their relationship in April 2022. Elijah moved into Kailyn’s Delaware neighborhood, and he and Kailyn started dating shortly after. The same month they started dating, Elijah moved in with Kailyn and her four kids. Elijah and Kailyn had their first child, Rio, in late 2022, and they welcomed twins at the end of 2023.

As far as fans are aware, Kailyn and Elijah aren’t married. But Kailyn’s Instagram Stories on Jan. 24, 2024, might reveal a secret marriage. Kailyn posted a clip of Elijah and her son, Lux, whom she had with her ex, Chris Lopez. Fans on Reddit noticed that Elijah wore a ring on his ring finger.

So, is Kailyn married? It seems unlikely that she and Elijah tied the knot, but the possibility exists. It seems more likely that the couple wears rings to signify their commitment without getting married.

“They talked about it on a recent podcast,” another fan on Reddit stated. “He says he prefers to wear one; Kail said she also has one but it didn’t fit during the pregnancy and isn’t the ‘real’ one and will wear it again.”

“I imagine if she had a wedding license filed anyway, someone would have found it by now,” a fan on Reddit wrote.

Javi Marroquin and ‘Teen Mom 2’ star Kailyn Lowry | Tibrina Hobson/FilmMagic

Kailyn Lowry said Elijah Scott is ‘pushing’ for an engagement

Elijah Scott might be wearing a ring with the hope that he and Kailyn Lowry will marry in the future. In November 2023, the Teen Mom 2 star told People that Elijah is “pushing” for an engagement.

“He’s been pushing for it,” Kailyn told People. “But I’ve already kind of done marriage once and I f***ed it up royally. So, I’m a little hesitant.”

Kailyn mentioned wanting to enjoy parenting with Elijah before rushing down the aisle for the second time. She previously married Javi Marroquin in 2012. “I kind of would like to have something to look forward to in the future instead of doing everything all at once. I think we have time. If we’re meant to be together, then we don’t need to rush into it tomorrow.”

She previously discussed why she doesn’t want to get married again

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry got candid on her Coffee Convos podcast in 2023 regarding why she doesn’t want to get married anytime soon.

“I’m having a hard time now because Elijah wants to get married like yesterday, right?” she said, according to The Sun. “But I’m like, I already made my vows to somebody, and I didn’t even follow through with them.” Kailyn referred to her previous marriage to Javi Marroquin, which lasted four years.

“We had this big f***ing wedding, we wrote our own vows … and didn’t even follow them, so what the f*** do I look like remarrying and saying all these vows? I didn’t even follow through with what I was supposed to do the first time,” she continued.

Kailyn then said she’d consider herself a “hypocrite” if she walked down the aisle a second time. “I just feel like I’m a hypocrite if I get married again, and I have no f***ing grounds to get married again or [have any] business getting married again because I didn’t [follow through on my vows],” she added.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.