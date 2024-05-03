King Charles III 'has always kept the door open to Harry,' although the reception should they meet may not be the friendliest.

It’s back to th U.K. for Prince Harry. The Duke of Sussex, 39, is traveling to England for the Invictus Games anniversary. According to a royal expert, however, a friendly reception from his father, King Charles III, isn’t guaranteed. That is if the two have a meeting during Harry’s visit.

Harry is heading to England to celebrate 10 years of the Invictus Games

After much speculation, it’s been confirmed Harry is indeed visiting London, England, to mark the 10-year anniversary of the Invictus Games.

The father of two founded the sporting competition for wounded and injured soldiers in 2014. Since then, it’s become a staple on his calendar. (He and Meghan Markle are known to attend the Games together.)

According to BBC, Harry will give a reading during the thanksgiving service at St. Paul’s Cathedral—where his parents, King Charles and Princess Diana, wed—on May 8, 2024. Meanwhile, Meghan is said to be meeting Harry in Nigeria after the Invictus anniversary.

Band of Brothers star Damian Lewis is also scheduled to recite William Ernest Henley’s “Invictus” poem at the service, which a spokesperson for the Games told the outlet will mark “a decade of changing lives and saving lives through sport.”

“It may not be definite that she isn’t coming, but it’s most unlikely,” Richard Fitzwilliams, a royal commentator, told The Sun. “Meghan’s reception would overshadow the message of the service, and you wouldn’t want that.”

Although Meghan may not be there to mark the anniversary, she will be joining Harry on a trip to Nigeria for meetings about the Invictus Games.

Meanwhile, the Invictus anniversary will come after two big occasions for Harry and his father. Harry and Megehan’s son, Prince Archie, turns 5 on May 6, 2024. The same day also marks one year since King Charles’ coronation.

King Charles keeping the ‘door open to Harry’ doesn’t mean a ‘warm reception’

While King Charles may be up for seeing his youngest son, a “warm reception” isn’t guaranteed, according to Fitzwilliams.

“The King has always kept the door open to Harry,” he told the publication“But that doesn’t necessarily mean that he would invariably get a warm reception.”

“It will take its time. But clearly, the situation has changed in recent weeks beyond all expectations,” Fitzwilliams continued. “I don’t think it would be too difficult, he added before noting, “It depends [on] how you define reconcile.”

“I think there’s a long way to go before Harry is bringing over Meghan and the children,” the expert went on. “So far as Harry is concerned, yes, undoubtedly, I would have thought he would want to see his father.”

Security remains an issue, not where Charles is involved

Fitzwilliams continued, discussing security, which reportedly became a topic of concern when details of the Invictus anniversary service were leaked.

Before Harry’s attendance was confirmed, reports claimed an in-person visit could be up in the air due to potential risks. (Harry’s currently in a years-long legal battle to obtain police security for himself, Meghan, Archie, and Lilibet when they visit the U.K.)

“Visiting with his wife and children would be one thing, Fitzwilliams said. “We know security regarding Harry and Meghan and the children would be dealt with on a case-by-case basis.”

As for seeing King Charles, he remarked it likely wouldn’t be a “problem” where security’s concerned. “I would find it extraordinary if they wanted to see the King that there would be a problem.”