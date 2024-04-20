'Meghan Markle has to decide whether or not to attend the Invictus anniversary after considering 'several lenses,' according to an expert.

To go or not to go, that’s the question. Will Meghan Markle decide to join Prince Harry for the 10-year anniversary of the Invictus Games or stay home? Her name’s reportedly penciled in on the guest list at the May 2024 service. An expert says the Duchess of Sussex, 42, whatever she decides, has to consider it through multiple “lenses.” Spoiler: It’s not as easy as whether or not Meghan wants to make the nearly 11-hour flight.

Meghan’s attendance would bring publicity to the Invictus anniversary and show her and Harry as a ‘united front’

Since reports of the Invictus Games service at St. Paul’s Cathedral surfaced, there’s been the question of whether or not Meghan and the Sussex children will attend alongside the Duke of Sussex. Meghan’s believed to have the final say on Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet’s attendance.)

According to Renae Smith, founder and director of Atticism, an Australia-based PR and branding agency, Meghan has a lot to consider. There’s the publicity angle, going as a couple, and more.

“Meghan Markle’s decision to join Prince Harry for this event should be considered through several lenses,” Smith told the U.K.’s Express.

“On one hand, her presence would undeniably attract additional media attention and public interest.” As a result, there’s a chance of “potentially elevating the profile of the Invictus Games and its noble cause.”

Being with Harry would also help show their commitment to causes. “Her attendance would also signal a united front as a couple,” the expert said.

It would be “showcasing their continued commitment to charitable endeavours [sic] and public service, despite stepping back from official royal duties.”

Invictus Games anniversary: Meghan has to consider the ‘frosty’ royal family relationship

Another major factor to consider is the royal family. More accurately, the poor state of relations between Harry, Meghan, and their relatives on the other side of the Atlantic. “The context of their relationship with the Royal Family cannot be ignored,” Smith said.

Although the couple are reportedly hoping to change it, at least for Archie and Lilibet’s sakes, come this summer.

“Given the highly publicised [sic] and polarising [sic] nature of their departure from senior royal roles and subsequent publicity efforts,” Smith said, “Meghan’s attendance could potentially simply ‘stir media speculation’ and ultimately distract from the event’s primary focus.”

The distraction element with Meghan’s presence has come up before. Remember all the speculation as to whether or not she’d attend King Charles III’s coronation? She didn’t go, opting to stay home in California while Harry attended solo.

Meghan’s best approach for the Invictus anniversary is to focus on the ‘goals’ of the event

As for the best way of going about the service, Smith shared that focus will help Meghan. Essentially, let the family drama fall away and focus on the event itself as a way to maintain control of the “narrative.” That is, of course, if she opts to attend.

“The key here would be to manage the narrative proactively,” she said. How? By “ensuring that any involvement by Meghan serves to support the event’s goals and does not inadvertently reignite public or private tensions.”

Until the service, Meghan is busy offering sneak peeks of American Riviera Orchard and working on a new Netflix show.