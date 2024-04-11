An expert says Meghan Markle should rely on certain people to drum up 'bigger buzz and demand' surrounding American Riviera Orchard.

Celebrities and influencers could help Meghan Markle make American Riviera Orchard, her new lifestyle brand, a big success. An entertainment expert says the Duchess of Sussex, 42, could even see some of her products “go viral and sell out” because of it. Spoiler: Meghan’s done something similar before.

Getting celebrities and influencers involved will make American Riviera Orchard financially ‘worthwhile’ for Meghan

Meghan hasn’t officially launched — or even formally unveiled — any American Riviera Orchard products she plans to make available, but when the items do go public, she’d be wise to turn to celebrities and influencers, Mark Boardman, an entertainment expert, told Newsweek.

“The trademarked brand could see runaway success with items that consumers believe that Meghan uses,” the MarkMeets founder said. “From a PR perspective, I believe that sending out items to celebrities and influencers could make the brand go viral and sell out some lines, thus creating a bigger buzz and demand.”

Meghan unveiled American Riviera Orchard on March 14, 2024, with the lifestyle brand’s Instagram page, a short video clip, and a website.

As the outlet pointed out, Meghan’s leveraged her Hollywood connections before with the coffee brand, Clevr, of which she’s an investor. Meghan sent samples to her Montecito, California, neighbor, Oprah Winfrey, who then highlighted it on her Instagram account.

“The relevance of Meghan being the face of the brand is important,” Boardman explained. “But recruiting several brand ambassadors to advertise it, with a food expert for her home range or a supermodel for clothing accessories, could ensure the financial investment is worthwhile, opposed to a multi-million loss.”

Meghan’s lifestyle brand isn’t far removed from what British royals do

Since announcing her return to the lifestyle space, Meghan’s been compared to other celebrities who’ve followed a similar path. Think: Gwyneth Paltrow and Goop or Martha Stewart, who shared her advice for Meghan following the brand announcement.

According to historian Gareth Russell, American Riviera Orchard isn’t unlike what other royals do. “The notion that royalty can ever be separated from social and cultural influence is absurd,” he told British Vogue.

“Royal support and royal patronage has huge clout,” he continued. “[…] If you look at things like the Duchy of Cornwall, which has been incredibly successful with its range of organic food, what the Duchess of Sussex is doing is essentially no different to other members of the royal family, including the most senior members.”

King Charles III started a food brand as the Prince of Wales. Today, his oldest son, Prince William, oversees it as part of the Duchy of Cornwall.

Starting American Riviera Orchard hints Harry and Meghan know their ‘money is disappearing fast’

The brand could, per royal author Tom Quinn, be a sign Prince Harry and Meghan need to make more money.

“Harry and Megan certainly have enough money for now to carry on with their royal lifestyle in America,” Quinn told Mirror. “But the launch of the new brand suggests that they are aware that the money is disappearing fast.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s net worth since leaving royal life in 2020 is estimated to be $60 million.

“They live among mega-rich celebrities in Montecito, and Meghan is determined to live as they live,” Quinn continued. “The idea they might have to make choices about what they can and cannot afford fills the couple with horror.”

“This is why whatever happens to Princess Kate and King Charles, the new brand will not be neglected,” he concluded.

American Riviera Orchard has no official launch date at the time of writing.