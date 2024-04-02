Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and their kids are supposed to return to the United Kingdom in May for an Invictus Games ceremony -- but the leaked date and time have caused security concerns.

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, have made few returns to the United Kingdom since they relocated to California back in 2020. Harry has cited security reasons as being part of why he does not bring his young family to the UK often; once he and Meghan stepped back from their royal roles, the British government decided they were not eligible for taxpayer-funded security.

It’s been known that Harry and Meghan were planning to return to the UK for an Invictus Games celebration, but now, the exact date and time of the ceremony has been leaked, reportedly prompting security concerns.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Project Healthy Minds

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are worried about their security in the United Kingdom

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have private security in the United States, but Harry has taken the British government to court over his lack of taxpayer-funded UK security. He lost the court case, meaning he and Meghan aren’t as well-protected as other royals when they’re overseas.

The details of the upcoming Invictus Games ceremony, which Express reports were originally posted on the St. Paul’s Cathedral website where the ceremony will be held, were apparently leaked and now have members of Harry’s team a bit worried.

“Harry recognizes the potential risks to his security,” a source close to the prince told Express. “That’s why his team were so adamant about keeping his whereabouts on a need-to-know basis. Whenever he’s appeared at events in the UK in the last few years, there have been last-minute announcements due to this very reason.”

Harry was also reportedly planning to bring Meghan with him to the UK for this May 2024 trip, and it’s not unlikely that the kids would have been with them as well. While the trip is still planned, it remains to be seen whether security will be amped up for the event or if the event’s original date and time will be changed.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation

Meghan Markle has not returned to the United Kingdom since Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

Meghan shared a close bond with the queen, despite that they didn’t always see eye to eye on the royal family’s ways. Still, Meghan was saddened at the queen’s passing, and she spent more than a week in the UK mourning Harry’s grandmother. However, Meghan has not returned to the UK since that week in September 2022.

Harry has returned on a number of occasions, including for court appearances and for his father’s coronation ceremony in May 2023. Harry also took a quick UK trip after learning of his father’s cancer diagnosis in 2024. In all of those times, Meghan has remained home with the kids, but rumor has it she will be in attendance at this Invictus Games ceremony with her husband. Of course, time will tell if the details are changed.