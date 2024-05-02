Mary Jo Eustace Claims No Knowledge of Dean McDermott’s New Relationship, Criticizes Tori Spelling Amid Divorce Drama

Tori Spelling and Mary Jo Eustace never found common ground it seems. Dean McDermott's first ex just lambasted his second wife for the way she's handling their divorce. Still, she insists she doesn't know anything about Dean's new relationship.

Mary Jo Eustace isn’t holding back regarding her thoughts on Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott’s divorce. The chef and TV personality, as McDermott’s first ex-wife, has given her take on the couple’s marriage several times over the years, but she’s stayed mostly impartial. Now that the paperwork has been filed, she is sharing more of her unfiltered feelings with the public. During a recent industry event, Eustace threw shade at Spelling but refused to comment on McDermott’s new relationship.

Mary Jo Eustace called Tori Spelling “desperate” at a recent industry event

Mary Jo Eustace hasn’t missed any of the drama in Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott’s pending divorce. While the TV personality says she doesn’t go looking for information about her ex and his soon-to-be-ex, it finds its way to her. She might not go looking for the tea, but she recently commented on it. Eustace didn’t hold back when discussing Spelling’s decision to record a phone call with McDermott and share it on her new podcast, MisSpelling.

Tori Spelling | MEGA/GC Images

Page Six caught up with Eustace at an industry event in Hollywood and asked her about the divorce. Eustace didn’t seem pleased with Spelling’s lack of decorum. She called Spelling “desperate” for sharing her side of a phone call with McDermott on her podcast and said that Spelling’s actions are not how a person should conduct a divorce. She also admonished Spelling for her interest in joining The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The phone call Eustace refers to involved Spelling informing McDermott that she had filed for divorce.

Dean McDermott’s ex has no knowledge of his new relationship

While Eustace has been keeping up with Spelling’s movements, she isn’t doing the same with her ex-husband and the father of her eldest child. Eustace didn’t hold back her thoughts on Spelling’s behavior but claimed complete ignorance regarding Dean McDermott’s new relationship.

McDermott was first spotted out and about with a woman named Lily Calo last year. The new romance appeared to pick up steam just months after McDermott fired off a divorce announcement on Instagram in a blackout. Since then, the relationship has reportedly grown serious, and the couple allegedly lives together. Eustace claims to have no knowledge of the relationship and claimed she did not know who Lily was. She did wish her luck, though.

Mary Jo Eustace and Dean McDermott’s relationship seems complicated

Mary Jo Eustace and Dean McDermott have had a complicated relationship over the years. They were married for 13 years when McDermott met Tori Spelling on the set of a Lifetime movie. Spelling and McDermott started an affair almost immediately and left their respective spouses just months later.

Dean McDermott and Mary Jo Eustace | Tony Bock/Toronto Star via Getty Images

Related Dean McDermott Takes the Blame for the Demise of His Marriage to Tori Spelling as the Former Reality TV Stars Both Move On

Eustace and McDermott briefly hosted a podcast together in 2022. They recorded a handful of episodes together to show the world that you can be friends after infidelity and divorce. Only two episodes were released when McDermott left a recording and refused to continue with the series. Eustace continued with a rebranded podcast.

McDermott and Eustace share one child. They were in the process of adopting a second child when they decided to divorce. McDermott opted out of the adoption. Eustace continued with the adoption process. She did not remarry. McDermott married Spelling in 2006: McDermott and Spelling share five children.