Prince Harry is planning to visit the United Kingdom in May 2024 to attend a ceremony for the Invictus Games, but he is reportedly concerned about UK security.

Prince Harry has not been to the United Kingdom since he made a quick trip to see his father back in February 2024 — shortly after King Charles announced his cancer diagnosis. Harry and Meghan have not been to the UK together since Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in September 2022. Now, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reportedly planning to return to Harry’s home country for an Invictus Games celebration, but a security problem threatens to dissuade the two.

Harry recently lost a legal battle that would provide him and his family with proper security in the UK. And after a recent calendar leak threatened his security, Harry might not show up to the Invictus Games event at all.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation

Prince Harry’s security situation could impact his Invictus Games UK visit

There is plenty of buzz surrounding Harry’s upcoming UK trip due to the fact that it could lead to discussions between Harry and the rest of his family. But earlier this year, Harry lost a court case that had been brought against Britain’s Home Office for denying the prince and his family proper security while they’re in the UK. As a result, Harry has been hesitant to bring the family to his country because safety has always been his top priority.

Harry was planning to attend an Invictus Games event in the UK in May, but the date and time of the event were both published on the St. Paul’s Cathedral website, where the ceremony is set to take place. The leak, along with the lack of security for Harry’s family, both pose a combined threat to Harry’s plans.

Express reports that Harry is now considering attending the event virtually and not visiting the UK at all, though nothing has been decided. “Before deciding whether to attend the Invictus Games anniversary event, his security team must be sure that St. Paul’s is adequately protected by the Metropolitan Police and his own security needs are met while he’s in London,” a source told the outlet.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Chris Jackson/Getty Images for Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023

Prince Harry reportedly has stayed away from the UK because of security problems

It’s been widely reported that Harry actually does want to bring his wife and kids over to the UK more frequently. Despite that it seems he is staying away out of desire, it’s actually reportedly because he needs to make sure his family is absolutely safe over there, which has been hard for him to do with the security conflicts.

Harry has said in the past that his mother’s fate still haunts him and that he would do anything to ensure that his own wife or children never have to deal with security issues. Harry also said his mother’s experience was part of the reason he was fine with leaving the UK for California to ensure the safety of his wife at all times. It reportedly still remains unclear whether Harry and his family will make the upcoming UK trip in May, but in the days leading up to it, more information will likely come about.