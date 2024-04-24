Prince Harry recently made his home in the United States official by declaring it his permanent residence -- and one expert referred to it as his 'final goodbye' to the royal family.

Prince Harry made the news recently after officially declaring the United States his permanent residence. Harry, although not a citizen of the US, has expressed in the past that he loves his American life. Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, moved to the US back in 2020 after stepping down from their roles as senior royals within the royal family.

Since Harry and Meghan’s departure, there have been continued rumors that the Sussexes might someday return to the UK or become royals in a part-time capacity. But Harry’s recent declaration of calling Montecito his true home is seemingly his “final goodbye” to the royals — at least according to one expert.

Royal expert claims Prince Harry’s US residence is his ‘final goodbye’

Prince Harry has been on rocky terms with the royals for at least five years now. However, Harry has been slowly working to repair his relationship with his father, King Charles, from across the ocean. After Charles’ cancer diagnosis in early February, Harry flew to the UK to spend time with his father, and he later said in an interview with Good Morning America that he loves his family and was “grateful” for the time he was able to spend with his dad and the ability to fly and see him at a moment’s notice.

But Harry recently declared the US his permanent residence on official documents, which made the news because it further solidified his new life in the United States. And one royal expert called it his “final goodbye.”

“Making the US his primary residence is Harry’s final goodbye,” royal author Tom Quinn told Mirror. He added that Harry will continue making the Invictus Games a major part of his life because he spearheaded it long before he left the royal family. “The Games were founded by Harry when he was still a working royal, so pressure isn’t being brought to bear to make him give it up now.”

Will Prince Harry’s kids ever be close with their cousins?

While Harry and Meghan’s relationship with the royal family remains to be seen, so does the potential relationship between the couple’s children and their cousins. Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet live in Montecito with their parents, while Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis — Prince William and Kate Middleton’s three children — call the UK home.

Harry and Meghan are planning to visit the UK in May, and there are rumors their two children could join them. If that is the case, Archie and Lili could get to know their cousins better; Archie and Louis (William and Kate’s youngest child) are very close in age and could end up having a solid relationship if given the chance.

It’s still unknown where things will end up between Harry, Meghan, and the rest of the family, but it appears that Harry is entirely dedicated to continuing to build his life in the United States.