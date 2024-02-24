'The kids are doing great,' Prince Harry said of his and Meghan Markle's two children, Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2 in a February 2024 interview in Canada.

Prince Harry’s opening up about his and Meghan Markle’s children. In a February 2024 interview, the Duke of Sussex provided an update on Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2. In doing so, Harry, 39, revealed what the kids do for him and his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, “every single day.”

Archie and Lili make their parents ‘laugh’ and keep them ‘grounded’

During an interview with ABC News’ Will Reeve for Good Morning America in Whistler, British Columbia, the location of the 2025 Invictus Games, Harry provided a rare update on Archie and Lili. He and Meghan are known to keep details about their children’s lives largely private, save for the occasional comment.

“The kids are doing great. The kids are growing up like all kids do, very, very fast,” Harry said before sharing what Archie and Lili do for him and Meghan on a daily basis.

“They’ve both got an incredible sense of humor, and they make us laugh and keep us grounded every single day, like most kids do,” Harry said, adding he’s “just very grateful to be a dad.”

Archie and Lili live with Harry, Meghan, and their two dogs in Montecito, California. The two royal kids were previously spotted celebrating holidays such as Halloween and the Fourth of July in 2023.

Archie and Lili now have the surname of Sussex, reflecting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal titles

Sussex is now a family name for Harry, Meghan, and their kids. The parents of two quietly changed Archie and Lili’s last names from Mountbatten-Windsor to Sussex. Meaning the children’s surnames now match that of their parents’ royal titles, Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The practice is typical among British royals. Take, for instance, Archie and Lili’s uncle, Prince William. He and Kate Middleton are known as the Prince and Princess of Wales. As such, their three children—Archie and Lili’s cousins — Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5—have the surname of Wales.

Archie and Lili’s last name changed as Harry and Meghan changed their website, going from archewell.com to sussex.com.

Having children was Harry and Meghan’s ‘main priority’ after getting married in 2018

In his 2023 Spare memoir, Harry reflected on his and Meghan’s journey of becoming parents. He shared they both wanted to have children immediately after marrying in May 2018.

“We didn’t want to wait,” Harry wrote, noting they “both wanted to start a family straight away. We were working crazy hours, our jobs were demanding, [and] the timing wasn’t ideal, but too bad. This had always been our main priority.”

He went on to explain they were concerned stress would impede their plans. “The toll was starting to be visible on Meg; she’d lost a great deal of weight in the last year, despite all the shepherd’s pie,” Harry said. “‘I’m eating more than ever’, she reported – yet her weight kept dropping.”

So the pair went to an Ayurvedic doctor recommended by a friend, who advised Meghan to gain five pounds and promised pregnancy would likely follow. Meghan went on to gain the weight, and not long after, they discovered they were having a baby.

Harry and Meghan welcomed Archie and Lili in May 2019 and June 2021, respectively.