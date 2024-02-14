Prince Harry and Meghan Markle unveiled a new look for their sussex.com website on Feb. 12, 2024.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s website has a new look and name. Now, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex can be found online at sussex.com, the digital home of their official “Office.” While the changes have drawn criticism for the use of their royal titles, a commentator says Harry and Meghan’s website is still lacking what it needs to be “truly meaningful” — details on upcoming Netflix projects.

Harry and Meghan have rebranded their website as sussex.com

Since leaving life as working royals in 2020, Harry and Meghan have used archewell.com as their official website. All that changed on Feb. 12, 2024, when their website rebrand went live.

Changes were visible to the couple’s website, most notably with a different site name — it’s now sussex.com — and a landing page about their “Office.”

The page reads: “The Office of Prince Harry & Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.” Similar to their previous Archewell.com site, there’s information on the Archewell Foundation as well as Archewell Productions. Plus, a “News” page and bios on both Harry and Meghan.

Speaking to Newsweek following Harry and Meghan’s website update, ​​royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams called it lacking.

“This is an update in name only,” he said. “It needed details of the ‘exciting’ new projects they are reportedly involved in for Netflix to be truly meaningful.”

Harry and Meghan inked a five-year partnership with Netflix in 2020 and have debuted only a few titles in that time.

“They are obviously trading on their royal titles,” Fitzwilliams continued before questioning the timing. “This is also curious timing, given that only a week ago, Harry was visiting his father [King Charles III], who has cancer.”

“The royal family won’t respond, and I doubt the county of Sussex will care,” he said in reference to Harry and Meghan’s royal titles. “They are entitled to do what they like with their titles and coat of arms. But to do this now for no particular discernible purpose is very strange.”

Harry and Meghan’s upcoming Netflix projects are largely unknown

Hints at what’s next for Harry and Meghan at Netflix have slowly trickled in since November 2023 when Meghan teased “exciting” things ahead. Since then, a Netflix executive has been quoted as saying the pair have varying types of programming in the works with the streamer.

To date, only one of the “exciting” projects has been announced, which is Meet Me at the Lake. It was reported in August 2023 that Harry and Meghan would be producing the Netflix film adaptation of Carley Fortune’s novel.

Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan’s lack of projects has been scrutinized since 2023 saw the release of just one title. However, it’s also been said their slow progress may indicate quality.

At the time of writing, three projects from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are available on Netflix. They include Harry & Meghan (2022), Live to Lead (2022), and Heart of Invictus (2023).