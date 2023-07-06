A photo of Prince Harry and his daughter, Princess Lilibet, emerged from a Fourth of July celebration in Montecito, California.

Prince Harry was in “casual” dad mode over the Fourth of July weekend. Analyzing an image of the Duke of Sussex with his and Meghan Markle’s daughter, Princess Lilibet, a body language expert noted the 38-year-old demonstrated “very little trace of royal behavior.”

Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince Archie, and Princess Lilibet went to a Montecito Fourth of July celebration

Prince Harry | Joe Giddins – WPA Pool/Getty Images

The entire Sussex family made a rare appearance nearby their home in Montecito, California, on July 4, 2023. Harry, Meghan, and their two children – Prince Archie, 4, and Lili, 2 — attended the Montecito Association’s Village Road Show.

An “eyewitness” photo published by the New York Post showed Harry, clad in a polo shirt, jeans, baseball hat, and sunglasses, carrying Lili. Harry and Meghan’s daughter sported a blue and white floral dress, white knee socks, and red shoes.

Another snapshot showed the couple and their kids congregating on the curb, watching a parade. Harry and Archie appeared to be standing while Meghan kneeled with Lili

Lili’s Fourth of July appearance is her first since Harry and Meghan released her birthday portrait in June 2022. It showed the young royal sitting in the grass taken at the family’s former U.K. home, Frogmore Cottage.

Otherwise, glimpses of Lili and her older brother have largely been contained to Netflix’s December 2022 Harry & Meghan docuseries.

Prince Harry looked ‘like any other doting father’ with Lili on the Fourth of July

Examining the image of Harry and Lili, who turned 2 on June 4, 2023, body language expert Judi James noted the father of two’s “casual” air.

“This looks like a very sweet and unbelievably casual father/daughter pose from Harry and Lilibet,” James said (via Daily Express US). Harry, she noted, showed “very little trace of royal behavior as he appears at what looks like such a public event like any other doting father.”

“The cap and shades might have almost hidden Harry’s identity but what we can see is a softened facial expression and a hint of a smile as he competently clamps his daughter to his upper chest with one arm while the other hangs to his side,” the expert continued.

James also shared Harry’s “one-arm hug” around Lili appeared “protective.” “It holds her close to his face but not over-cautious as it might be if he had her wrapped in both arms,” she explained. “So he seems keen to allow her to enjoy the day like any other small child.”

Meghan, Harry, and Prince Archie went to a Fourth of July parade in 2022

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and Prince Archie | Toby Melville – Pool/Getty Images

The 2023 Montecito Fourth of July event wasn’t the first time Harry and Meghan publicly celebrated with their kids. A year earlier, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were photographed with Archie at a Fourth of July parade in Wyoming.

The then-3-year-old wore a blue outfit and a red, white, and blue baseball hat (via Hello! Magazine). Meanwhile, Harry could be seen in the background. Lili, then 1, was not pictured.

Outside of rare sightings such as Harry and Lili’s 2023 Fourth of July photo, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have yet to make an official public appearance alongside their two children. Most recently, Archie and Lili remained in California with Meghan when Harry attended King Charles III’s coronation.