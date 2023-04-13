Prince Harry’s Going to the Coronation but an Author Says the Entire Sussex Family Should Attend for the ‘Children’s Sake’

After months of speculation, it’s finally here; Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s coronation RSVP. Buckingham Palace announced the Duke of Sussex’s going to see his father, King Charles III, officially crowned king. But his wife, Meghan Markle, nor his children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, will be there. Which, according to an author, has “two of the most unique people born in history” missing out.

Prince Harry’s going to the coronation while Meghan Markle stays in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet

Prince Harry | Victoria Jones/PA Images via Getty Images

On April 12, 2023, Buckingham Palace revealed whether or not the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would go to the coronation. An official statement confirmed Harry will be at the ceremony. It also noted where Meghan will be.

“BREAKING: “Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that The Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on May 6th,” author and royal correspondent Omid Scobie tweeted. “The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.”

Scobie added in a subsequent tweet “that Archie’s fourth birthday (also on May 6) played a factor in the couple’s decision.” He also noted it’s expected “to be a fairly quick trip to the UK for Prince Harry, who will only be attending the coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey.”

An author says ‘it’s important’ Archie and Lili go to the coronation

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, and King Charles | hris Jackson/Getty Images

Harry’s going to the coronation solo, similar to Prince Philip’s funeral in April 2021. But, according to author and playwright Bonnie Greer, Archie and Lili should be there with their father, as should Meghan.

“I hope that they come,” Greer said prior to the palace’s announcement (via Times Radio). “Mainly because their children are two of the most unique people born in history. On their mother’s side, they are descended from enslaved Africans, and on their father’s side, they’re descended from every royal head there ever was.”

“It’s important that they come, for those children’s sake. They’re the ones I’m thinking about,” the author said, adding Harry and Meghan should “think about their children because that’s the most important element here, the kids.”

Harry and Meghan became parents with Archie’s birth in May 2019. At the time, they were still senior “working” royals living in England. They didn’t welcome Lili until June 2021, a year after they left for California.

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet last visited the U.K. in June 2022



Archie and Lili may not be joining Harry at the coronation, but the two young royals have visited England before. They traveled with their parents from California to England for Platinum Jubilee Weekend, marking Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years on the throne.

The four-day celebration, complete with Trooping the Colour, a concert, and more, took place in early June 2022. However, it didn’t include a single glimpse of the family of four.

Instead, Harry and Meghan discretely attended what would be the monarch’s last birthday parade, watching Trooping the Colour from a nearby building.

Later, they went to a service at St. Paul’s Cathedral honoring the queen in their only official appearance of the weekend. Once again, there was no glimpse of Archie or Lili.

It wasn’t until after the weekend’s festivities came to a close Harry and Meghan unveiled Lili’s first birthday portrait, taken on June 4, 2022. Not until their December 2022 Netflix docuseries were images of Harry, Meghan, Archie, and Lili from Platinum Jubilee Weekend finally seen.

The coronation is on May 6, 2023, at Westminster Abbey in London, England.