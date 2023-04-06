Harry and Meghan Might’ve Already RSVPd to the Coronation With 1 Request, According to Commentator

The invitations to King Charles III’s coronation have been unveiled. Yet still no word from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on whether or not they’re going. While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been called “childish” for not RSVPing, a commentator thinks they might’ve already done so. Albeit with one ask, that the royal family keeps it to themselves.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, and King Charles III | Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

As the coronation looms the guest list seems to have question marks next to Harry and Meghan’s names. Or does it?

A royal commentator thinks the couple might’ve already RSVP’d yes and simply not announced it publicly. They “have through their actions signalled [sic] that they do not believe that they owe the public anything,” Kinsey Schofield told Express.

“Harry and Meghan have become increasingly private about their movements in and out of the UK due to security concerns,” the To Di For Daily podcast host continued, sharing her theory on the coronation RSVP.

“I imagine that the palace has been informed that Harry and Meghan plan to attend the King’s Coronation with the request of discretion to ensure safe travel,” Schofield said.

In March 2023, a spokesperson they’d “recently received email correspondence from His Majesty’s office regarding the coronation,” (via CNN). On whether or not they’d be attending, the rep shared no “immediate decision.”

Harry’s surprise London court appearance suggests a ‘new strategy’ ahead of the coronation to be more ‘low-key’



An unexpected visit to London, England, may indeed suggest Harry and Meghan are keeping their movements under wraps. On March 27, 2023, Harry made a surprise appearance at a London courthouse for a tabloid lawsuit hearing.

According to royal expert Christine Ross, it might’ve hinted at a new strategy for Harry and Meghan.

“This is hopefully a sign of things to come,” she told Express. “Harry’s surprising presence at today’s court hearing was as low-key as possible. Probably to minimize the media circus.”

“It seems every move the Duke and Duchess of Sussex make lately fuels into their comedic ‘privacy tour,’ she continued, saying “Harry’s quiet appearance will hopefully reduce the negative narrative.”

The case, Ross added, “will undoubtedly be fuel for headlines, so remaining as low-profile as possible can help minimize the negative press as much as possible.”

There’s also a chance Prince Harry could go to the coronation without Meghan Markle

Queen Elizabeth, Meghan Markle, King Charles, and Prince Harry | Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

A solo return to see his father officially crowned king is another possible scenario for Harry. According to Andrew Lownie, author of Traitor King: The Scandalous Exile of the Duke and Duchess of Windsor, Harry might do what Edward VIII often did after abdicating the throne to marry Wallis Simpson.

“I suspect he will come without her,” Lownie said in reference to Meghan (via Express). “That is what tended to happen with Duke of Windsor, which will make it easier and may be part of the process of weaning him back within the fold.”

If the author’s prediction is correct and Harry goes to the ceremony alone, he’ll miss his son Prince Archie’s fourth birthday, which is also on May 6, 2023.