Taking Prince Louis to the Coronation May Help William and Kate Avoid Harry ‘Offshoot’

Prince Louis joining Prince William and Kate Middleton at King Charles III’s coronation would be more than witnessing history in the making and seeing his grandfather crowned. A commentator says attending the ceremony may prevent the Prince and Princess of Wales’s youngest child from someday becoming an “offshoot” of his uncle, Prince Harry.

Including Prince Louis in the coronation helps him feel included, means ‘support’ for Prince George later

Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Prince William, Kate Middleton, and Prince Louis | Daniel Leal/AFP via Getty Images

According to royal commentator Angela Mollard, William and Kate will want to include Louis in the coronation. That way, the four-year-old — who will be five by the time of the ceremony — won’t feel left out.

Furthermore, it plays to William and Kate’s family “brand” of togetherness with their three kids; Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Louis.

“The whole brand of the Waleses is very much, ‘We’re a family, we do it all together. We do not want an offshoot like Harry in the future,’” Mollard told Sky News’ The Royal Report (via Express).

And, perhaps more importantly, Louis being at the coronation may result in more sibling support later.

“Some people might say four-year-old Louis was so funny, he’s the cutest,” the commentator continued. “It’s like, do you make that decision to take your kids to a posh restaurant?” The answer, she explained, is “yes.”

“You do, because it’s going to be funny,” she said. “But more than that, it’s going to make sure that Louis has a memory of the coronation. So when his big brother takes on that role, he and Charlotte are there to support him.”

Second in the royal family’s line of succession, “George needs to be braced and supported by his siblings,” she concluded.

Coronation plans reportedly show Louis in procession with Prince George and Princess Charlotte

Keeping with Mollard’s “we do it all together” description of William and Kate’s family “brand,” Louis is expected to join George and Charlotte in the coronation procession.

In March 2023, the U.K’s The Times reported that coronation plans show all three kids taking part in the procession at Westminster Abbey.

“Although the children’s presence has not been confirmed by Kensington Palace, documents show that after processing out of the abbey, they are expected to join their parents in a carriage behind the King and Queen, who will be in the Gold State Coach,” the outlet reported.

The Times also reported royals in the procession besides William, Kate, George, Charlotte, and Louis are as follows:

Princess Anne and her husband, Sir Timothy Laurence.

Prince Edward and Sophie, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh

The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester

The Duke of Kent and his sister, Princess Alexandra

Prince William and Kate Middleton have been dealing with the ‘spare’ situation for years



Thinking about the “spare” dynamic in their family is nothing new for the Prince and Princess of Wales. Royal expert Katie Nicholl previously said their parenting style lends itself to George, Charlotte, and Louis being “ordinary children.”

“How they are raising their children away from the spotlight in pretty ordinary schools in a pretty cottage [Adelaide Cottage] in the grounds of Windsor, having bucket and spade holidays and teaching them to sail on the broads in Norfolk, actually they are enjoying a childhood that William and Harry just didn’t get to enjoy.”

“And I think that’s why William and Kate are channeling everything they can into raising their children,” Nicholl added. “With that understanding of who they are as royals and as just ordinary children too. Of course, it does open up the question of the next spare, of Princess Charlotte. And I’m sure that William and Kate have that all worked out.”