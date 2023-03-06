Prince William and Prince George Expected to Get a Lot of TV Time During King Charles’ Coronation

TL;DR:

King Charles III’s coronation is May 6, 2023.

A historian expects many “shots” of Prince William and Prince George at the televised ceremony.

The reason, the historian explained, is the royal family’s line of succession.

Prince William, Prince George, and Kate Middleton | John Sibley/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

The coronation of King Charles III is going to be a big day in the U.K. come May 6, 2023. Undoubtedly there will be shots of the king, sweeping views of Westminster Abbey, and crowds lining the streets. In addition to the newly-crowned king, a commentator predicts there will be many “shots” of his son and grandson, Prince William and Prince George, as a reminder of the line of succession.

A historian thinks cameras will show ‘a lot’ of King Charles, Prince William, and Prince George during the coronation

King Charles’ coronation will focus on the monarch being crowned king. However, historian Dr. Tessa Dunlop predicts, in addition to the many camera “shots” of the 74-year-old, there will also be plenty of chances to see the Prince of Wales and George, 9.

“[They] want to keep it focused on that line of succession,” Dunlop told Palace Confidential. “So we’re going to see a lot of camera shots of Charles, of William, of George.”

Dunlop, who appeared alongside royal commentator Richard Eden, continued. The historian referenced Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation in June 1953 where the now-king, then just 5 years old, sat between the Queen Mother and Princess Margaret for maximum visibility.

‘Working royals’ will also have ‘prominent roles’ at King Charles’ coronation

Princess Charlotte, Kate Middleton, Camilla Parker Bowles, Prince Louis, Prince George, King Charles, and Prince William | Samir Hussein/WireImage

The coronation will be “all about King Charles,” according to Richard Eden, the Daily Mail’s diary editor. Although, he pointed out on Palace Confidential, other British royals will be visible too.

“We will see other working members of the royal family taking prominent roles,” Eden said, noting the procession to Westminster Abbey in London, England. “They won’t be taking part in the ceremony, as such, but what you will see is a program of events around the country involving all the working royals.”

“So that all the different parts of the United Kingdom feel part of the coronation and, of course, [we’ll] see them on the Buckingham Palace balcony, where it’ll be all the working royals together,” he added.

Camilla Parker Bowles will kick off the coronation ceremony, followed by King Charles, a Buckingham Palace procession, and a concert

?There’s just 1️⃣ week left to enter the ticket ballot for your chance to attend the Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle!?



Find out more and enter ⬇️ — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) February 21, 2023

Although he’s the focus of the coronation, the May 6 ceremony won’t begin with crowing the king. Instead, King Charles’ wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, will start the ceremony. She’ll be crowned queen consort first before the king’s officially named monarch and crowned with St. Edward’s Crown.

Following the Westminster Abbey ceremony will be a procession leading the newly crowned king and queen consort through the streets of London to Buckingham Palace. There they will stand on the palace balcony and wave to crowds, not unlike the annual Trooping the Colour parade, alongside other “working” royals.

Rounding out coronation weekend will be a star-studded concert at Windsor Castle on May 7 and a U.K. bank holiday on Monday, May 8.