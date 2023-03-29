Expert Says Prince Harry’s Surprise London Court Appearance May Be Part of a New Sussex Strategy

Prince Harry made an unexpected appearance at a London court on March 27.

An expert said the “low-key” visit might be part of a new strategy to “reduce the negative narrative” surrounding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Another said the appearance showed how Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are “always unpredictable.”

Prince Harry’s unexpected appearance at a London courthouse on March 27 could be the start of something new. A commentator thinks the Duke of Sussex’s “low-profile” attendance at a court hearing may reduce “negative press” surrounding him and Meghan Markle.

Prince Harry went to a March 27 hearing in London for his tabloid lawsuit

Harry made a surprise appearance in London, England, on March 27. He went to the Royal Courts of Justice as a tabloid lawsuit hearing got underway.

He, and other celebrities, including Elton John and Hurley, are suing Associated Newspapers Limited, publisher of the U.K. tabloid, the Daily Mail.

They’re claiming unlawful information-gathering happened from “1993 to 2011, even continuing beyond until 2018,” David Sherborne, a lawyer for the claimants, said (via CNN).

Allegations include phone tapping, illegally accessing financial documents/accounts, and hiring private investigators, among others.

‘Quiet’ surprise London court appearance may help ‘minimize the negative press’ surrounding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Royal expert Christine Ross thinks Harry’s surprise appearance at a London court on March 28 could point to the future.

“This is hopefully a sign of things to come. Harry’s surprising presence at today’s court hearing was as low-key as possible. Probably to minimize the media circus,” Ross said (via Express).

“It seems every move the Duke and Duchess of Sussex make lately fuels into their comedic ‘privacy tour.’ Harry’s quiet appearance will hopefully reduce the negative narrative.”

“This case against the ANL will undoubtedly be fuel for headlines, so remaining as low-profile as possible can help minimize the negative press as much as possible,” Ross explained.

Commentator says surprise appearance demonstrates how Harry and Meghan are ‘always unpredictable’

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams had a different take on Harry’s surprise appearance. He saw the London visit as an example of Harry and Meghan Markle’s unpredictability.

“The problem with this appearance is that it is a surprise appearance and the Sussexes do like to surprise,” Fitzwilliams said (via Express). “They’re always unpredictable and nobody expected this.”

“There is little doubt Harry is attaching his name to a list which is very distinguished,” the commentator continued. Elizabeth Hurley and Elton John are among the other celebrities also suing the tabloid. “Equally it was an opportunity for him to appear on the privacy area where the Sussexes feel very strongly.”

Regarding the surprise element of Harry’s visit, Fitzwilliams told the outlet it was “clearly” unplanned.

“Clearly this was not planned because Charles would have been in France and he’s going to Germany on Wednesday,” he said. “It’s very hard to see what he and the king would have to say to each other because can you trust saying anything sensitive when it might very well appear in a book or article?”

The commentator also noted Harry’s brother, Prince William, is not currently in London. Instead, he’s away on a family vacation with Kate Middleton and their three children.

Schedules aside, “this case, where his name is joined up with other big names, is obviously one he thought it would be beneficial to appear at,” Fitzwilliams said of Harry.

Harry returned to court on March 28 for day two of the four-day hearing (via Newsweek). Meanwhile, he may head back to London in May 2023 when the trial for a separate tabloid lawsuit begins.