Archie and Lili Title Announcement Just Another Example ‘Normal’ Protocol Doesn’t Apply to Harry and Meghan

Protocol is a very real thing in the British royal family. Although it’s not something Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have to worry about living in California. Case in point: the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s announcement concerning their children’s titles. Why Harry and Meghan didn’t have to use “official channels” and how it relates to Princess Eugenie.

Harry and Meghan announced Archie and Lili’s prince and princess titles via a spokesperson

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Gotham/WireImage

After a title change hint in Harry and Meghan’s daughter’s christening confirmation — a spokesperson referred to the 1-year-old as “Princess Lilibet Diana” — came another announcement.

This time Harry and Meghan announced their two children were taking on titles. Meaning going from first and last names to Prince Archie of Sussex and Princess Lilibet of Sussex.

“The children’s titles have been a birthright since their grandfather became Monarch,” a spokesperson said. They also added the “matter” had been “settled for some time” in “alignment with Buckingham Palace.”

As grandchildren of King Charles III, Archie and Lili have been entitled to “Prince” and “Princess” stylings since September 2022. When Queen Elizabeth II died and the 74-year-old ascended the throne, they became grandchildren of the sovereign with the option of titles.

Until now, however, Harry and Meghan hadn’t publicly referred to Archie and Lili as such or indicated whether or not they’d be taking on titles.

Archie and Lili title announcement meant Harry and Meghan didn’t have to follow ‘normal’ procedure because they’re not ‘working royals’

And there it is — Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.



Last night a Sussex rep told me: "The children’s titles have been a birthright since their grandfather became Monarch. This matter has been settled for some time in alignment with Buckingham Palace." https://t.co/nGmhNWkBoD pic.twitter.com/7yzg5r3dLu — Omid Scobie (@scobie) March 9, 2023

According to royal historian Marlene Koenig, the Archie and Lili title announcement didn’t have to go through Buckingham Palace simply because Harry and Meghan are no longer working royals. Therefore, the “normal situation” didn’t apply.

Koenig explained using Harry’s cousin, Eugenie, and the announcement of her second child, as an example. “The Palace announced she was expecting her first child in 2020,” the historian said, referring to Eugenie’s 2-year-old son, August Brooksbank. “This time they confirmed it rather than announcing it because [Prince] Andrew no longer has an office,” following an Instagram post from Eugenie.

“In a normal situation,” Koenig continued, “members of the royal family use the official channels to make announcements. And I should point out that this applies to what has become the term ‘working royals.’”

Any updates on Harry and Meghan’s family will come from them: ‘Harry is going to do his own thing’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala

The royal historian also said, in her opinion, Harry doesn’t want to make announcements through the royal family.

“Harry is not a working royal. He is not obligated and has no interest in using the Palace to make announcements about his family,” Koenig said following the Archie and Lili title announcement. “Harry and Meghan do not come under the auspices of Buckingham Palace. They left.”

Rather, “Harry is going to do his own thing” as “it’s clear that he and his wife are determined to control their own narrative” with “no real involvement” with the palace’s press office.

“News about Harry and Meghan is going to come from Harry and Meghan,” she concluded.