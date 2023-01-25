Will Princess Eugenie’s 2nd Child Have a Royal Title?

Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice aren’t always the center of attention regarding the royal family. But Eugenie has exciting news: She’s pregnant with her second child. Here’s what to know about Eugenie’s second pregnancy and whether her baby will take on a royal title.

Princess Eugenie is pregnant with her 2nd child

Princess Eugenie | James Manning/PA Images via Getty Images

Royal family followers are delighted to hear that Princess Eugenie is pregnant with her second child. “We’re so excited to share that there will be a new addition to our family this summer,” she captioned her Instagram post of her and her son on Jan. 23, 2023. According to the BBC, Buckingham Palace confirmed the news.

“The family are delighted and August is very much looking forward to being a big brother,” Buckingham Palace stated. Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank had their son, August Philip Hawke, in February 2021.

Eugenie’s famous mother, Sarah Ferguson, commented on the Instagram post. “Granny heaven,” she wrote with a heart emoji. Sarah, Duchess of York, received many comments under hers of fans congratulating her on yet another grandchild-to-be.

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Princess Beatrice’s husband, also commented on the post with two heart emojis.

Will her 2nd child have a royal title?

So, will Princess Eugenie’s second child have a royal title? It seems the baby won’t. Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice both have royal titles because they are the children of Prince Andrew, Duke of York. Prince Andrew’s mother is Queen Elizabeth II. Eugenie and Beatrice’s direct lineage down from Queen Elizabeth II awarded them their titles, the Daily Express reports.

A Letters Patent issued by King George V in 1917 outlined who received a royal title. Those who receive Her Royal Highness, Princess, or Prince titles must be “the children of any Sovereign of these Realms and the children of the sons of any such Sovereign and the eldest living son of the eldest son of the Prince of Wales.”

Eugenie’s first son, August, doesn’t have a royal title. Beatrice’s daughter, Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi, was born the same year as August, and she holds a royal title because of her father’s lineage.

“Edoardo is the only male descendent taking the family into the next generation,” a source told the Daily Express. “He is a count — his wife will be a countess automatically, and any of their children will be counts or nobile donna.”

The queen’s grandchildren — Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis — have royal titles because they are in line for the thrown.

Do Eugenie and Beatrice still have royal titles?

Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice | Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

Now that King Charles III has taken the thrown, what does this mean for Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice? Do they still have royal titles?

A source told the Daily Express that King Charles might strip the women of their royal titles. Eugenie and Beatrice carved their own career paths utterly separate from the royal family.

“Yes, there will be a change, and it could include downgrading Beatrice and Eugenie to the style of daughters of a Duke,” the source said. “This was done in the 1917 Letters Patent for the great-grandchildren in the male line, which is why the present Duke of Gloucester and the present Duke of Kent (who are grandsons in the male line) are the last to have the HRH and Prince, as their children are not royal.”

