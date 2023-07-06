'There’s clearly a strong level of fan-ship between Kate and Roger Federer as well as friendship, a body language expert said of the pair's Wimbledon appearance.

Wimbledon’s underway, and that means an appearance by none other than Kate Middleton. Not only is the Princess of Wales a tennis fan, she’s also the royal family’s patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, which puts on the famed tournament. Unlike years past when Prince William’s joined her, the Princess of Wales sat with tennis star Roger Federer. According to an expert, Kate and Federer’s body language hinted at a mix of “fan-ship” and “friendship.” Meanwhile, someone with them didn’t look too happy to be there.

Kate Middleton and Roger Federer | Karwai Tang/WireImage

Body language expert Judi James analyzed Kate and Federer’s demeanor when the two, alongside Federer’s wife Mirka Federer, watched Andy Murray play Ryan Peniston on July 4, 2023.

“There’s clearly a strong level of fan-ship between Kate and Roger Federer as well as friendship,” James told the U.K.’s Express.

Kate’s “pray position” with her hands hinted “she’s overcome with awed delight to be sitting with him,” the expert continued. Meanwhile, the 41-year-old’s “increase of touch rituals, like this hand on the arm, as well as the way the pair lean together, suggests the pleasure is mutual.”

Federer and Kate look charming and polite together,” James added. “Their trait of mirrored poses let us know that the blend of sporting hero and royal icon is a powerful one.”

Roger Federer’s ‘glum’-looking wife Mirka sitting with Kate Middleton at Wimbledon may have been ‘misleading’

Kate Middleton Roger Federer, and Mirka Federer | Stringer/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Mirka Federer may not have felt “neglected” as her husband chatted with Kate at Wimbledon despite what images may have suggested, James continued.

“Alongside these signals of respect and friendship, Roger’s wife Mirka looks almost comical,” the expert said. “Staring straight ahead with a glum facial expression, apparently blanking her husband as he turns to grin and chat, Mirka looks like a woman in the throes of a sulk. And that fist balled under her chin adds to that suggestion she might just have been feeling neglected.”

“It is a moment captured though and might possibly be misleading!” James said, noting Mirka “did attempt a closed-lip smile as Kate walked past her.”

Federer’s wife, she added, may actually be able to bond with the Prince of Wales. “In terms of standing aside glum-faced while some sparkling, fun body language goes on beside you, Mirka might find unlikely empathy from Prince William.”

After all, the 41-year-old previously appeared “glum beside brother Harry and wife Kate as they shared jokes and mirrored body language back in the day.”

Roger Federer previously said he has an ‘advantage’ after Kate Middleton revealed he’s Prince George’s ‘favorite’

In 2019, reports surfaced that Federer gave William and Kate’s oldest child, Prince George, a private tennis lesson.

He described George as a “sweet boy” with a “good swing” at Wimbledon in 2019. Federer said he “love[s] to see that they’re into tennis or into sports,” referring to William and Kate’s kids (via Express).

“His mum has always enjoyed tennis,” Federer said. “I hope he’ll stay the same in a few years’ time, and this is not just an in-the-moment situation.”

Asked about Kate sharing he’s George’s favorite tennis player during an official royal engagement, Federer explained his own “advantage.”

“I think I have a little advantage that I actually spent some time with him. So maybe I’m the only player he’s ever met,” he said. “Then you have a little head start into who is your favourite player.”

George attended Wimbledon in 2022 alongside his parents.

