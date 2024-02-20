Prince William went to the 2024 BAFTAs solo while Kate Middleton continues to recover following abdominal surgery in January 2024.

Prince William attended the 2024 BAFTAs without Kate Middleton, and, according to a body language expert, the absence was telling. The Prince of Wales, without his wife, the Princess of Wales, had a “royal ‘Ken without his Barbie’” night out. After all, Kate wasn’t there to diffuse awkwardness like she’s done in the past or bring a dose of glamour a la gloves as in 2023.

William had a ‘Ken without his Barbie’ moment at the BAFTAs while Kate Middleton continues her recovery

On Feb. 18, 2024, William hit the BAFTAs — the U.K.’s version of the Academy Awards — solo. As the longtime president of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts, the BAFTAs are a staple on William’s calendar.

The 41-year-old usually goes with the Princess of Wales by his side. However, that wasn’t the case this time around, as Kate, 42, is home at Adelaide Cottage recovering following abdominal surgery on Jan. 16, 2024.

So William went to the 77th British Academy Film Awards without Kate, which, as body language expert Judi James told The Mirror, left the father of three looking “painfully alone.”

“This was a royal ‘Ken without his Barbie’ evening for William, who looked painfully alone without Kate beside him at what is usually one of the most dazzling appearances of the year for the couple,” she said.

William’s eyes, hands, and ‘slightly clenched’ smile at the BAFTAs suggested ‘inner tension and anxiety’

Now for the subtle body language “signals” from William at the BAFTAs. James zeroed in on the Prince of Wales’ facial expression and hand movements as he stepped out at the awards show without Kate.

“There are some signals here that hint at the pressure William has been under with both his wife and his father’s recent illnesses,” she said in reference to Kate’s surgery and King Charles III’s cancer diagnosis following a hospital stay for an enlarged prostate. “His brow looks furrowed, and there seem to be dark smudges under his tired-looking eyes.”

Even though William smiled on the red carpet and greeted guests inside the venue, his smile still gave away signs of stress.

“When he smiles,” James said, “it involves a puckering of the muscles of the lips, and his teeth look slightly clenched.” Additionally, she pointed out how William rubbed his hands while discussing his wife, which suggested “inner tension or anxiety.”

“William was also seen throwing beaming smiles at times,” the expert added. “But there were also subtle signals that might feel he is carrying the weight of worry and of responsibility on his shoulders right now.”

William’s BAFTAs body language contrasted with Harry’s at One Year to Go events for the 2025 Invictus Games

As for how William’s body language compared to that of Harry’s while he and Meghan Markle were in Canada at the same time as the BAFTAs, James described the estranged brothers as being “a world away.”

Harry, she explained, often gave off a “playful” air at One Year to Go events for the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025. Meanwhile, William, walking the red carpet at the Royal Festival Hall in London’s Southbank Centre, hinted at “pressure.”

“William was, of course, professional and charming, but his body language looked a world away from his brother Harry’s during his Canadian trip,” the expert said.

“Trying out the sporting equipment in sensational style or being serenaded and flattered by Michael Bublé, Harry often looked elated and playful,” James said. “Hand in hand with Meghan or on the receiving end of admiring and supportive glances from her, he managed to appear upbeat as he focused on promoting the Games.”

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.