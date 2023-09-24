A royal commentator is pointing out what the Princess of Wales has done to fight off the verbal attacks from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from their royal duties in 2020, the couple did both joint and separate interviews about their time as working royals and painted a few of Harry’s relatives in a less-than-positive light. The duke and duchess also released the Netflix docuseries titled Harry & Meghan which again took aim at some members of Britain’s most famous family. The prince then released his bombshell memoir Spare, divulging more details about The Firm.

One person whose name was put out there more than once by the Sussexes was the Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton). Besides the late Queen Elizabeth‘s “recollections may vary” statement following Meghan and Harry’s Oprah interview, the royals have not responded to the verbal grenades being tossed their way. They have instead stuck to their old “never complain, never explain” policy. And as one commentator pointed out, that leaves Prince William’s wife with only one way to “fight back.”

Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, and Prince Harry are seen inside the Palace of Westminster during the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II | Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Some of the things Meghan and Harry said about Kate

The Duchess of Sussex first brought up her sister-in-law during her interview with Oprah Winfrey. Meghan told the former talk show host that she did not make Kate cry but “the reverse happened.”

“She was upset about something pertaining to — yes, the issue was correct about flower girl dresses, and it made me cry. And it really hurt my feelings,” the former Suits star told Oprah.

Prince Harry backed up that story in his memoir. He also pushed the blame for his choice to wear a Nazi costume on his brother and Kate saying they encouraged him to wear it.

Oprah Winfrey interviewing Meghan Markle for CBS Primetime Special | Harpo Productions, Joe Pugliese via Getty Images

In the Sussexes docuseries, Meghan took another little dig at the Princess of Wales when she claimed Kate was not a hugger.

According to Meghan, “I was a hugger, always been a hugger. I didn’t realize that is really jarring for a lot of Brits. I guess I’d start to understand very quickly that the formality on the outside carried through on the inside. There is a forward-facing way of being and then you close the door and you relax now. But that formality carries over on both sides. And that was surprising to me.”

The princess has ‘fought back’ against the Sussexes the ‘only way she can’

Kate Middleton visits HMP High Down in Sutton, England | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

While the Sussexes were getting coverage for their appearances at the Invictus Games in Germany, another threat came from Meghan’s pal Omid Scobie who promised to spill more drama on the royals in his upcoming book. The Princess of Wales then found a way to steal some headlines.

Commentator Duncan Larcombe told OK! magazine that the princess did so by stepping out and looking chic with a new haircut as she was “fighting back in the only way she can … Her way of dealing with anything [the Sussexes] are up to is just to keep a dignified silence and carry on.”

Larcombe added: “Kate’s not stupid. She wants any engagements that she’s involved in to get their rightful attention and coverage, and making sure she looks her best and behaves her best is part of that.”