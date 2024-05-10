Prince Harry's body language as he arrived at St. Paul's Cathedral pointed to 'inner anxiety' and a return of his 'signature' self, an expert says.

It seems the Invictus Games anniversary church service brought out a mix of emotions for Prince Harry. A body language expert who analyzed the Duke of Sussex’s arrival at St. Paul’s Cathedral on May 8, 2024, spotted moments of “signature” Harry as well as signs of “anxiety.”

Harry arrived looking like his ‘signature’ self at the Invictus Games anniversary service

According to body language expert Judi James, although Harry made his “rather lonely-looking” way up the steps at St. Paul’s Cathedral in London, England, it seemed to bring out his “signature” self.

“His grin and his pace and energy of movement looked like signature Harry from his cheekier and even jauntier days,” she said (via Express). “He even held his hand out in what looked like a steering gesture to motion the clergyman into his own church.”

If the church looked familiar, that’s because St. Paul’s Cathedral is also the place where Harry and Meghan Markle, who didn’t come on the London trip, attended a similar service of thanksgiving during 2022’s Platinum Jubilee weekend. (The Duchess of Sussex making a trip to Nigeria with Harry this month.)

It’s also the place where Harry’s parents, King Charles III and the late Princess Diana, got married in July 1981.

Harry’s body language also hinted at potential ‘wariness and inner anxiety’

The 39-year-old’s demeanor wasn’t all on the “cheekier” side. As Harry made his way inside, where he’d go on to address the crowd, he also, per the expert’s analysis, hinted at some possible nerves.

“There were also some subtler body language signs of possible wariness and inner anxiety,” James said. “Like his father’s cuff-fiddling and his brother’s hand-to-waist rituals, Harry’s self-comfort ‘tell’ is the holding of the jacket button to form a partial barrier with one arm, which he was doing here.”

She also pointed out how Harry walked with his head “held slightly down, too, with some over-the-shoulder waves that suggested he wasn’t taking any cheering from the crowds for granted.”

Harry attended the anniversary service after two blows from King Charles during his U.K. visit

A lot happened before Harry made his big appearance at St. Paul’s Cathedral. His trip started with an update on a topic of much speculation, whether or not he’d see King Charles during his visit.

Harry shut down any idea it might happen with a brief statement from a spokesperson, saying his father’s busy schedule prevented their getting together.

“It, unfortunately, will not be possible due to His Majesty’s full programme,” Harry’s spokesperson said. “The Duke, of course, is understanding of his father’s diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon.”

So, that means while Harry went to the service, King Charles was across town—reportedly only two miles away— at a Buckingham Palace garden party.

That’s not all. Harry once again endured another blow from his dad. The palace announced a change on May 7, 2024, the same day Harry arrived back in the U.K.. King Charles would be passing on his role as Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps, the regiment in which Harry served in Afghanistan, to Prince William (via Harper’s Bazaar).

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.