Meghan Markle and Princess Diana's biographer doesn't think the Duchess of Sussex will ever return to the U.K. full-time so she won't have to curtsy to Kate Middleton.

Since stepping down from royal duties, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have returned to the U.K. a handful of times. Some of the royal events they attended included Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee, as well as the late monarch‘s funeral, and Harry made a solo trip to attend King Charles’ coronation in May. The duke traveled to England again in September for the 2023 WellChild Awards before he and his wife head to Germany where the Invictus Games are being held.

However, a few royal experts say the duke and duchess’s visits will remain infrequent and the pair won’t ever consider returning on a permanent basis because of what Meghan would be expected to do when the Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton) becomes queen.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Prince William, and Kate Middleton standing on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to view a flypast | Anwar Hussein/WireImage

Biographer insists Meghan won’t curtsy to sister-in-law Kate

Andrew Morton, who wrote the biography Diana: Her True Story and Meghan: A Hollywood Princess, was asked during an appearance on Sky News if he believes the former Suits star will eventually make a permanent return to the U.K.

That’s not happening according to Morton because Meghan wouldn’t ever be happy to defer to her sister-in-law.

“What, and have Meghan Markle curtsying to Kate Middleton? I don’t think so,” Morton responded before adding, “I don’t see that as a runner. [The Sussexes] got their own lives in California. They’ve got their own set, they’ve got their own influence, and they’ve got their own companies.”

Prince William, Kate Middleton, and Meghan Markle pay their respects in The Palace of Westminster after the procession for the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II | Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Commentator says duchess wants to go where she’s ‘celebrated and elevated,’ not booed

A royal commentator has offered another reason why the Duchess of Sussex will likely avoid the U.K. as much as possible in the future.

To Di For Daily podcast host Kinsey Schofield opined that Meghan isn’t keen to go back to her husband’s home country unless she absolutely has to because she can’t take being booed.

“I certainly think that Meghan will avoid the U.K. for self-preservation. She does not want the boos,” Scholfield told Talk TV (per Express). “She doesn’t want the negative attention … She wants to go where she’s celebrated and elevated.”

Author predicts Prince Harry won’t want to return either when his brother becomes king

Author Petronella “Petsy” Wyatt doesn’t believe Harry will be back when the Prince of Wales becomes the monarch given how strained their relationship has become.

“He has no intention of ever coming back [to England],” Wyatt said via GB News. “He’s burnt all his bridges … his children who are American citizens will be brought up as Americans.

“Also the relations between him and William are so atrocious. Let’s say in 10 years’ time William is king or in 15 years, I cannot see Harry coming back to Britain when his brother is king.”