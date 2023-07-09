Find out why a royal commentator doesn't think the Duke of Sussex will step foot in England once the Prince of Wales is the monarch.

Prince Harry has only been back in the U.K. a handful of times since he and his wife, Meghan Markle, stepped down from their roles and moved to the other side of the pond. And one royal insider thinks we’ll see even less of him when Prince William is king as she doesn’t expect the Duke of Sussex back in England at all then.

Prince William and Prince Harry watch a flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Prince Harry’s decision to step out and celebrate the July 4th holiday in Montecito, California was sort of a head-scratcher for some royal watchers. But it may just be further proof that the duke really does see the States as his home now.

However, after a few weeks of negative headlines for the Sussexes from their multi-million deal with Spotify ending to one of the company’s executives calling them “f****** grifters” to the idea of Meghan branching out on her own in a rebrand to nasty rumors that their marriage was crumbling, some can’t help but wonder what Harry would do if he and Meghan ever did divorce.

When asked if the prince would return to the U.K. if he and Meghan split up, royal commentator and author Petronella Wyatt can’t see that happening. She opined that doesn’t seem likely because of the custody laws in America and Harry’s strained relationship with the Prince of Wales.

Prince Harry and Prince William attend the unveiling of a statue of their mother, Princess Diana, in The Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace | DOMINIC LIPINSKI/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

“He has no intention of ever coming back [to England],” Wyatt said during an appearance on GB News. “He’s burnt all his bridges … his children who are American citizens will be brought up as Americans … What would happen to the children because there are the American custody laws?

“Also the relations between him and William are so atrocious. Let’s say in 10 years’ time William is king or in 15 years, I cannot see Harry coming back to Britain when his brother is king.”

Prince William probably won’t mind that at all

Prince William and Prince Harry walk behind the coffin during the procession for the lying-in state of Queen Elizabeth II | Jeff J Mitchell – WPA Pool/Getty Images

There have been rumblings for quite some time that relations between the future king and his brother have never been as bad as they are now.

William is reportedly still extremely angry over the things Harry said about him in interviews as well as in the Sussexes’ Netflix documentary and claims Harry made about him in the duke’s tell-all memoir Spare.

As a source told The Daily Beast, William “feels utterly betrayed … he hates him for what he has done to the family in the books and interviews … it’s no secret he would prefer it if Harry never stepped foot in England again.”