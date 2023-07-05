Here's what Prince Harry's biographer is saying after the Duke of Sussex skipped his "real" best man's wedding in the U.K.

Prince Harry and his brother, Prince William, reportedly had a falling out before the Duke of Sussex married Meghan Markle. But the day of Harry’s wedding the princes put on happy faces and William acted as his sibling’s best man. However, many believe that the groom’s close pal Jack Mann was really his choice for best man behind the scenes. So it didn’t go noticed when Harry was absent for Mann’s recent nuptials.

Prince Harry is seen on a rainy day with his dog in Montecito, California | MEGA/GC Images

What we know about Prince Harry’s ‘real best man’

When Harry and Meghan said “I do” on May 19, 2018, Prince William stood alongside his brother as best man, just as the younger prince did for him seven years earlier. There was no other way that could have gone that day because it would be terrible for optics if anyone besides William acted as Harry’s best man.

After the wedding at St. George’s Chapel though, there were rumblings that the Duke of Sussexes’ choice for the job was really Mann who is one of his best friends. Mann instead served as an usher at the affair. And Harry’s pal also appeared in the “band of brothers” photo from that evening, which William was not in.

Prince Harry with his best man Prince William as they wait for the start of Harry’s wedding ceremony to Meghan Markle | Owen Humphreys – WPA Pool/Getty Images

The Mirror noted that Mann and Harry met at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst and used to play polo together as well. They also served in the British Army for tours of Iraq and Afghanistan. Following his time in the military, Mann worked in Libya and later went on to create his own security company.

Harry’s absence at Mann’s wedding shows he’s in ‘no man’s land,’ author says

On July 1, 2023, Mann married Isabella Clark at St. Peter’s church in Suffolk, England. While some of Harry’s other “band of brothers” buddies like Thomas van Straubenzee were there, the Duke of Sussex was not.

Harry’s biographer turned Sussex critic, Angela Levin, opined that the prince is “withdrawn” and must feel like he’s in “no man’s land” living more than 5,000 miles away from his old life.

Prince Harry (L) and Jack Mann play during day one of the Audi Polo Challenge at Coworth Park | David M. Benett/Getty Images for Audi

“I just think that he’s withdrawn from them all,” Levin said (per Sky News). “I think he’s got too much in his mind about the court case and I think Meghan. I think he just feels he’s in no man’s land and he just doesn’t want to see people. And if he does see them, he’s full of moans and they don’t necessarily want to see him.”

Harry and Meghan both reportedly received an invite to the wedding. It’s not known if what Harry revealed in his memoir Spare about having a falling out with some of his old friends after the Oprah Winfrey interview aired was the reason the Sussexes skipped the event.