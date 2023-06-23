A celebrity psychic has some predictions about what's in store for Prince William in the coming year and if we might see him reconcile with Prince Harry at some point.

Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from royal duties and the Duke of Sussex’s feud with Prince William became public knowledge, many royal watchers hoped for a reconciliation. But after the Sussexes’ Netflix documentary and Harry’s tell-all memoir were released those hopes seemed bleak.

Now though a psychic is predicting that the siblings will reconcile in the future. Here’s exactly when they could come together and settle their feud once and for all.

Prince William and Prince Harry watch as the coffin carrying Queen Elizabeth II is transferred to a hearse for its journey to Windsor | Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Psychic says Prince William ‘believes in second chances’

If you’re one of the people who believe that the Duke of Sussex and Prince of Wales can still work out their differences given all that’s happened, then a psychic has some good news for you.

Inbaal Honigman is a celebrity astrologer and psychic who has been reading Tarot since the mid-90s. She has given predictions for Big Brother’s Little Brother, Elle Magazine, and talkSPORT radio to name a few. And now she’s making a prediction that William and Harry will end their feud.

Speaking on behalf of Slingo Honigman said: “In William’s astrological chart, his most business-y placement is his Venus in Taurus. Taurus is a stable, sensible sign that knows how to work hard and knows how to save money — and Venus is the planet of love. This means that in the work arena, he takes himself very seriously, even when other people fail to accept his authority.”

Prince William and Prince Harry walk behind Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral cortege borne on the State Gun Carriage of the Royal Navy | Peter Tarry – WPA Pool/Getty Images

She continued: “William is a man who chooses not to feel stressed about anything that he cannot change. He has a very philosophical aspect to his personality, and there is nearly nothing that can kill his chill. As a double Cancerian, with both his sun and moon signs in Cancer, he’s a big forgiver. He believes in second chances and he believes that everything turns out fine in the end. So he doesn’t let pressure get to him.”

When the astrologer predicts Prince William and Prince Harry will reconcile

Honigman has offered a timeline of when the brothers could come face to face and decide to put their past issues aside.

Prince William and Prince Harry attend the opening of the Greenhouse Sports Centre | Toby Melville – WPA Pool/Getty Images

“For all of August and all of September, Mercury, the planet of communication is in Virgo,” the psychic explained, adding, “Since Harry is a Virgo himself, and Mercury is the ruler of Virgo, this could be a good time to negotiate with him, to get a conversation going. Once [William and Harry] speak face to face they will be fine — it’s always upsetting to deal with a breakup or a family feud, especially overseas, but it’s also easy to fix by meeting in person.”

One thing that’s for sure is we’ll be watching to see how this turns out.