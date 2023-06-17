Here's which two royals an expert thinks could take more active roles in the family once Prince William takes the throne.

Even before the death of Queen Elizabeth II, there were reports that when Charles became king he was planning to “slim down the monarchy.” King Charles III‘s vision is now a reality that was on display for the whole world to see with a royal family balcony appearance following his coronation ceremony. But two royals who are now on the outside looking in may be welcomed back into the royal fold once Prince William ascends the throne.

Prince William wearing the Mantle of the Order of the Garter while standing on the balcony of Buckingham Palace | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Who is in and out of King Charles’s slimmed-down monarchy?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s fate was sealed after they stepped back from their roles as working royals in 2020 and moved to California. And Prince Andrew was forced to step down from his royal duties following a settlement with Virginia Giuffre who accused him of sexually assaulting her when she was a minor, an allegation he denies.

But those three weren’t the only royals to be cut from appearing on the famous balcony following King Charles’ coronation.

For several years, Queen Elizabeth allowed what seemed like her entire family to stand with her on the Buckingham Palace balcony. But on May 6, only 15 family members appeared alongside the king and Queen Camilla (formerly known as Camilla Parker Bowles). They were the Prince of Wales and Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton), Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Prince Edward and his wife the Duchess of Edinburgh (formerly known as Sophie, Countess of Wessex) with their two children, Princess Anne with her husband Timothy Laurence, as well as Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip’s cousins the Duke of Kent and Princess Alexandra, and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester.

Members of the royal family appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony during the coronation of King Charles III | Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Which two non-working royals could help Prince William out when he’s king

The presence of the late queen’s cousins is interesting and some royal experts believe that leaves the door open for two of Prince William’s cousins in the future.

Speaking to Palace Confidential, the Daily Mail’s Diary Editor Richard Eden said that William could call on both Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie to help him out when he becomes king, noting that Queen Elizabeth “shared the burden of her work with her cousins.”

Prince William, Princess Eugenie, and Princess Beatrice during the annual Trooping The Colour ceremony at Buckingham Palace | Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

Eden added: “Remember, Queen Elizabeth had the Duke of Gloucester, Duke of Kent, and Princess Alexandria, all carrying out engagements and helping her. I would like to see, in the future, Prince William being helped by his own cousins, such as Eugenie and Beatrice.”

After the Daily Mail’s Royal Editor Rebecca English pointed out how Beatrice’s appearance at the Jordan royal wedding received “some really warm feedback on social media, Eden said: “Perhaps in the future, when William is king, they might feel it is the right time to dedicate their life to royal duties.”