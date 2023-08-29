Although Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle haven't spoken at length about Princess Diana, their comments about her during their engagement interview have been making the rounds.

Princess Diana died when her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, were just 16 and 12. Therefore she never got to meet the women they went on to marry. But the new Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton) and Meghan Markle have both been asked about their late mother-in-law during high-profile interviews. Now, with another anniversary of Diana’s death drawing near, the ladies’ comments are going viral.

Here’s the clip of what they said that has been making the rounds.

(L): Kate Middleton wearing a red blazer as she attends a parade in Surrey, England | Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images, (R): Princess Diana wearing a red blazer as she attends a Christmas Day Service at Sandringham | Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

Prince William met his future bride and they began dating in the early 2000s when they both attended St. Andrew’s University in Scotland. In 2010, the couple announced that they were engaged and sat down for a televised interview to discuss their relationship and their future. During that interview, journalist Tom Bradby asked William’s then-fiancée if she felt intimidated to follow in Diana’s footsteps.

“You are obviously going to enter this family, the most famous royal family in the world. William’s mother was this massive iconic figure–the most famous figure of our age–is that worrying? Is that intimidating?”

Seven years later, Prince Harry announced that he was engaged to Meghan. And just like his brother and Kate did, Harry and the American TV actor sat down for a televised interview.

In their interview, Meghan too was asked about her then- fiancé’s late mother as well

“What does it mean to you Meghan to have those stones on your finger that once belonged to Princess Diana?” journalist Mishal Husain asked.

(L): Princess Diana holding flowers and wearing a green coat (circa 1982) | Jayne Fincher/Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images, (R): Meghan Markle holding flowers and wearing a green coat in 2019 | Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

For anyone who missed how Kate and Meghan responded, you’re in luck because of video of their answers has been shared on TikTok. The caption with the clip reads: “If everything had worked out otherwise, the three of them would have become a great trio.” So far it has more than 440,000 likes and hundreds of comments to go with it.

How the women have paid tribute to Princess Diana over the years

Over the years both of the women have paid tribute to their mother-in-law on several occasions. They’ve done so by wearing similar outfits or duplicating some of their mother-in-law’s famous looks with their own accessories as well.

Kate and Meghan also own necklaces, earrings, and bracelets from Diana’s personal collection. In addition, Harry’s wife has been seen sporting the late princess’s large emerald-cut aquamarine ring a number of times, while William’s wife of course wears the late princess’s most famous ring–her 12-carat oval sapphire engagement ring.