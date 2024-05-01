'The Masked Singer' Season 11 fans think they know exactly who's singing as Seal this season. Here's why they think it's this '80s child actor.

Fox’s The Masked Singer Season 11 continues with “Soundtrack of My Life Night” on Wednesday, May 1, 2024. The final three singers from Group B — Gumball, the Beets, and the wild card, Seal — take the stage again in hopes of moving forward after a shocking double unmasking. So, who is singing as Seal? Fans are sure it’s this child actor from the 1980s.

[Spoiler alert: The Masked Singer Season 11 spoilers ahead regarding Seal.]

‘The Masked Singer’ Season 11: Who is Seal?

The Masked Singer Season 11 introduced Seal as the Group B wild card, and he takes the stage once more in “Soundtrack of My Life Night.”

Fans find the Seal costume adorable, as it shows the singer in a giant white, furry suit. While the singer is obviously dressed as a seal, he also wears a blue plaid hat with ear covers and a blue plaid scarf to match. Because Seal is the wild card, he’s had less time on the air than the other Group B masked singers. But fans think they know who he is thanks to his clue card.

The clue card starts with a cinematic opening of the Arctic tundra, showing “The Seal” in movie title text. Then, Seal pops up from the ice. “Hey guys, what’s all the fuss about?” he says while waving.

“Just like a seal, I’m cute, cuddly, and friendly,” he says in the clue card. “It would make sense I’m the wild card because I was mistakenly perceived as a wild child. You may know me from your screens, radios, or posters tacked up on your walls.” Seal shows a poster of them with fangs and adds that he was in one of the most “famous groups in the world.”

So, who could Seal be? Fans think it’s Corey Feldman. Feldman is known for his roles in famous ’80s movies like Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter, Gremlins, The Goonies, and Stand by Me. In 2024, he’s joining Limp Bizkit’s North American tour.

“Cory Feldman is definitely the Seal,” a fan wrote on Reddit. “I knew it the moment he started singing, and then the hints came, and it was game over.”

“I could tell it was Corey Feldman from the cadence of his voice when he was doing the clues,” another fan noted. “And I kept saying, ‘That’s Corey Feldman,’ then he sang, and I knew! I didn’t need to see anything further. It’s definitely Corey Feldman.”

Corey Feldman posted about fans suspecting he’s on ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 11

Fans are confident that Corey Feldman is singing as the Seal in The Masked Singer Season 11 — and he’s aware of the suspicions. On April 30, 2024, Feldman took to X to address the rumor.

“SINCE #EVERYBODY KEEPS ASKING ME IF I’M ON #MASKEDSINGER AS THEY HAVE EVERY SEASON SINCE IT STARTED, I’M FINALLY GONNA BREAK DOWN & TUNE IN TOM,” he captioned the post while adding a photo of the Seal mask. “@FOXLA⁩ 2 C Y U GUYS THINK IT’S ME THIS TIME. SOUNDS LIKE A GOOD PERFORMER, SO I’M SURE IT’S A COMPLIMENT.”

“I thought of you when I heard the Seal sing,” a fan commented. “But I was on the fence because I thought you were touring with the Angels!”

“Oh wow! I’m def not touring w any Angels! [sic],” Feldman commented back. “Those days R loooooong gone! The Angel band was dissolved & so was the Corey’s Angels company I created [sic].”

How far does Seal make it in the competition?

Seal in ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 11 | Michael Becker/Fox

Corey Feldman has a huge fan base, and fans would love to see him make it far in The Masked Singer Season 11 as the Seal. Unfortunately, Gumball likely wins the Group B finals, meaning the Beets and Seal will be unmasked on “Soundtrack of My Life Night.”

Gumball reportedly moves on to the next stage of the competition.

The Masked Singer Season 11 airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

