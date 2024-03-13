Who is Gumball in 'The Masked Singer' Season 11? Fans think they know who it is based on his first performance of the season.

Fox’s The Masked Singer Season 11 Group B singers take the stage for “Wizard of Oz Night,” and fans are excited to see Gumball. An early preview shows Gumball’s ridiculous level of talent, and he’s sure to go far in the competition. So, who could be singing under the mask? Here’s what fans think ahead of the Group B singers.

[Spoiler alert: The Masked Singer Season 11 spoilers ahead regarding Gumball.]

Who is Gumball in ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 11? Fans suspect it’s this ‘Pitch Perfect’ actor

The Masked Singer Season 11 Group B singers perform for the first time on “Wizard of Oz Night,” and fans can’t wait to see who stands out. The Group B singers include Afghan Hound, Gumball, Beets, and Miss Cleocatra, with Seal as the wild card.

An early preview shows Gumball singing “Heartbeat Song” by Kelly Clarkson. The singer has a rich, warm voice, and it’s clear he’s performed before. His performance includes elements of dance choreography with his backup dancers, and the song has the four panelists on their feet. At the end of the performance, the Gumball costume has a ball adorned with a heart coming out of the chute. Rita Ora takes it out of the costume and shows it to the camera.

So, who could be singing as Gumball this season? Fans think Skyler Astin from Pitch Perfect sings behind the mask.

“My favorite costume this season, and my favorite voice so far!” a fan commented on the YouTube clip. “It would be so amazing if this turns out to be Skyler Astin.”

“It really does sound a lot like Skylar Astin,” another fan guessed.

“Yep, that’s Skylar Astin!!!” yet another fan wrote. “I know that voice, and I adore him!”

Astin is known for his role as Jesse Swanson in the musical films Pitch Perfect and Pitch Perfect 2. He later appeared in Hamlet 2, Taking Woodstock, Cavemen, and 21 & Over. Astin played Georg in the Grammy Award-winning musical Spring Awakening.

Gumball likely goes very far in the competition

Fans suspect Gumball goes exceptionally far in The Masked Singer Season 11. He debuts his singing voice with the other Group B singers on “Wizard of Oz Night,” but he will likely move forward to the competition’s finals. Additionally, fans think that Fox accidentally leaked spoilers that suggest Gumball either wins or is the runner-up.

A user on Reddit posted a still from an early season promo that shows Nick Cannon removing Gumball’s mask. Confetti seems to surround Gumball, indicating that he’s the season’s winner or runner-up. Fans believe the other finalist with Gumball is Goldfish from the Group A singers.

‘Wizard of Oz Night’ features iconic costumes and LeAnn Rimes

The Masked Singer Season 11 Group B singers take the stage for “Wizard of Oz Night,” and the evening has plenty of other surprises aside from stellar performances and an unmasking. Country superstar LeAnn Rimes also takes the stage to sing “Over the Rainbow.” Rimes won season 4 of the series as the Sun.

The preview for the season shows all four panelists getting into character. Jenny McCarthy and Ken Jeong skip down the stage as Glinda the Good Witch and the Cowardly Lion, and newcomer Rita Ora is dressed as Dorothy.

“This season, the themes we have for you are magical,” Ora says. “Follow me down the yellow brick road to our Wizard of Oz theme night.”

The Masked Singer Season 11 airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.