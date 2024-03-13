'The Masked Singer' Season 11 introduces 4 new masks on 'Wizard of Oz Night.' Here are the Group B masks, plus info about the wild card.

Fox’s The Masked Singer Season 11 Episode 2 is here, and fans can’t wait to see the new masks. The premiere revealed five new masks (excluding the first wild card) of the season. Now, four additional masks will hit the stage, hoping to continue. So, who are the Group B masks this season? Here’s what to know.

[Spoiler alert: The Masked Singer Season 11 spoilers ahead regarding the Group B masks.]

‘The Masked Singer’ Season 11 Episode 2 includes these masks in Group B

The Masked Singer Season 11 Episode 2, “Wizard of Oz Night,” brings four new masks to the stage. Fans will see Gumball, Beets, Miss Cleocatra, and Afghan Hound as the four main masked singers. As for the second wild card, it’s Seal.

The Masked Singer is known for keeping the singers’ identities exceptionally well hidden, so fans have little idea who could be singing under the masks before “Wizard of Oz Night” begins. However, the show’s social media is already showing the singing chops that some of the Group B competitors have. Gumball performs “Heartbeat Song” by Kelly Clarkson, proving that his voice will likely take him very far in the competition.

As for the Beets, they’re a duo costume this season. An early clip shows the judges giving away the fact that the two singers under the costumes are a comedic duo. It’s unclear if the Beets are strong singers, but two performers are always more fun than one.

The identity of the Seal remains very secretive, as none of the show’s social media has given any clues about the second wild card. Seal will not sing during the second episode but will later join Group B.

As a reminder, the Group A masked singers who competed during the premiere were Goldfish, Lovebird, Ugly Sweater, Starfish, and Book. Koala is the wild card for Group A and will perform later.

Fans suspect this mask heads home during ‘Wizard of Oz Night’

The Masked Singer Season 11 Group B masks hit the stage on “Wizard of Oz Night,” one of them will unmask on stage and then head home. Fans think they might know who’s unmasked first. According to Reddit, Afghan Hound will likely get the axe first.

After Afghan Hound, fans on Reddit suspect that Miss Cleocatra is eliminated next, followed by the Beets. Seal, the wild card, and Gumball likely make it to the Group B Battle Royale.

Fans are impressed with Gumball already, and Jenny McCarthy says his first performance gave her “the chills.” It makes sense that Gumball will go far in the competition.

“My favorite costume this season, and my favorite voice so far!” a fan commented on the YouTube clip of Gumball singing during “Wizard of Oz Night.”

“That was phenomenal; he’s my favorite male contestant,” another fan wrote. “I loved that. Gumball killed it so much, I’m impressed.”

LeAnn Rimes sings ‘Over the Rainbow’

Aside from The Masked Singer Season 11 Episode 2 featuring the Group B singers, fans will see country superstar LeAnn Rimes taking the stage to sing “Over the Rainbow.” Rimes won The Masked Singer Season 4 as the Sun, so it makes sense that she’ll reclaim the stage once more for a Wizard of Oz classic.

“This has been an overwhelming experience,” Rimes said of winning the show as the Sun, according to People. “I didn’t expect this to be this much work. I have to say. I was thinking like, I’ll come on, this will be easy. This will be fun. And it was a blast.”

The episode also features the four panelists dressed as famous Wizard of Oz characters. Jenny McCarthy dressed as Glinda the Good Witch, while Ken Jeong is seen as the Cowardly Lion. Overall, everyone’s in the spirit of Oz.

“It’s very special to relive that feeling that I had when I was a kid,” Robin Thicke says.

The Masked Singer Season 11 airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

