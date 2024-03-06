Lovebird hits the stage in 'The Masked Singer' Season 11 premiere, and fans think they might know who it is. Here are early guesses.

Fox’s The Masked Singer Season 11 premiere is here, and fans get to see five new masks, plus the wild card mask hit the stage first. The premiere episode features Lovebird, Goldfish, Book, Ugly Sweater, and Starfish on stage. And fans think they already know who’s singing under the Lovebird mask. So, who could it be? Here are The Masked Singer Season 11 spoilers.

[Spoiler alert: The Masked Singer Season 11 spoilers ahead regarding Lovebird.]

‘The Masked Singer’ Season 11 spoilers: Who is Lovebird?

Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg, Rita Ora, and Ken Jeong as panelists in ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 11 | Michael Becker/Fox

The Masked Singer Season 11 premiere, “Rita We Love Your Ora,” features six new masks. According to spoilers for the season, Lovebird makes it through the premiere and on to the next round. Despite very little evidence before the premiere suggesting who Lovebird could be, fans think they know who’s singing under the mask. Many fans believe it could be Tenacious D singer Kyle Gass.

The Lovebird mask seems to contain a robust man, which has given some fans the idea that Gass sings beneath the green, yellow, and orange-feathered costume.

“We don’t have much off of him, no clues, no voice, no nothing, but I was scrolling through my ‘For You’ page on TikTok and this random vid of Jack Black doing ‘Hit Me Baby, One More Time’ popped up, and no, I don’t think it’s him …. BUT, his good friend I noticed has the same exact body type as Lovebird, and the amount of performances match, since he’s not an amazing singer but maybe better than some others. … I think the Lovebird is none other than the amazing KYLE GASS,” a fan wrote on Reddit.

While Gass is well-known for his time with Tenacious D, he’s made cameo appearances in programs like Seinfeld and Friends. Gass certainly has the singing chops to make it past the first round of the competition.

Other fans aren’t so sure it’s Kyle Gass. Given Lovebird’s stature, other guesses include football players like Tom Brady or Aaron Donald.

Clips from The Masked Singer Season 11 show panelists Ken Jeong and Rita Ora giving their best guesses regarding who’s singing under the Lovebird mask. Both judges believe Lovebird must be a football player. They also mentioned a clue about Lovebird being a “leading man.”

“When I think of hot leading men, I think of Travis Kelce,” Jeong says after Lovebird’s performance. “He had his own dating reality show, Catching Kelce, which I was a big fan of. I never missed an episode. But Travis has caught the eye of some amazing starlets, most notably Taylor Swift. I know, right? Hubba, hubba!”

“Listen, I don’t know a lot about football, right?” Ora says. “The only football player that I know is somebody that’s very easy on the eye. He was the lead of his own reality show, which makes me think ‘leading man,’ the clue. Odell Beckham Jr.”

Jenny McCarthy says the premiere unmasking will leave fans ‘shell-shocked’

According to panelist Jenny McCarthy, The Masked Singer Season 11 premiere promises a shocking reveal. McCarthy spoke to Parade about what fans can expect from the first episode this season.

“Every year, if you’ve heard any of us panelists talk about this season, we say, ‘This is the best season ever. This is the biggest celebrity season ever,'” McCarthy told Parade. “You have the right to come up and yell at me if I’m telling a lie. Especially the first episode, you guys have to tune in. We are so shell-shocked. This is like, ‘Do you get any higher than this person?’ This person is so well-known, so lovable. This person made me realize that there is still hope that we can get Beyoncé on the show. That’s how A-level this opener is.”

The Masked Singer Season 11 premieres on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

