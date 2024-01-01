Here are a few things you probably didn't know about Rita Ora and Taika Waititi including what their age gap is and who has the higher net worth.

Pop star Rita Ora and Marvel director Taika Waititi first met in 2018 but didn’t spark romance rumors until 2021 before making their official debut as a couple. One year later, they tied the knot during a private ceremony in Los Angeles.

Ora opened up about their relationship in an interview with Vogue saying: “We met in LA and it was through friends and it was amazing. It was very casual … It was just a natural thing. We were both in Australia doing two separate jobs … and we kind of hung out and that was it. We went to a friend’s birthday party, and it all clicked.”

Now fans have some other questions about the pair including how much younger the singer is than her husband and who has the higher net worth.

Taika Waititi and Rita Ora pose for photo at the BoF VOICES Gala Dinner | Hoda Davaine/Dave Benett/Getty Images

What’s Ora and Waititi’s age difference?

Ora was born Rita Sahatçiu in the city of Pristina in modern-day Kosovo on Nov. 26, 1990. When she was a baby her family left the country due to the persecution of Albanians and relocated to England.

The former X Factor judge previously spoke to Vogue about her parents fleeing the former Yugoslavia to escape persecution telling the publication: “Thousands were killed in the brutal decade-long war and more than one million people were forced to flee including my parents, with me and my siblings in tow … They left behind their whole lives and had to start from scratch when they arrived in London as refugees. But protecting us was their main priority and I count my blessings every day that they did what they did.”

Ora was raised in the Notting Hill district of West London and attended the Sylvia Young Theatre School for performing arts. She began singing at open mic sessions around London and in 2008 signed her first record deal.

Taika Waititi was born Taika David Cohen in Wellington, New Zealand on Aug. 16, 1975, making him 15 years older than Ora. Waititi’s parents divorced when he was a child and he was raised primarily by his mother.

When he attended college at Victoria University of Wellington, he was part of a five-member comedy group and toured New Zealand and Australia. He later became one half of the comedy duo The Humourbeasts alongside Jemaine Clement. The two received New Zealand’s highest comedy accolade, the Billy T Award, in 1999.

Taika Waititi and Rita Ora attend the 2023 Met Gala celebrating ‘Karl Lagerfeld A Line Of Beauty’ | John Shearer/WireImage

Who has a higher net worth?

Over the years Waititi has built up his net worth as an actor, a director, and a producer. He’s appeared in several films including The Suicide Squad and Free Guy. His directing credits include Boy, Thor: Ragnarok, Jojo Rabbit, Thor: Love and Thunder, and What We Do in the Shadows to name a few. Today, he has an estimated net worth of around $13 million per Celebrity Net Worth. But does he have a higher net worth than his wife?

In addition to her music career, Ora has also done some acting as well. She played Christian Grey’s sister, Mia, in the movie Fifty Shades of Grey and reprised her role in the two sequels that followed. In 2021, she played Artful Dodger in Twist, a film adaptation of Charles Dickens’ novel Oliver Twist. She’s also had plenty of endorsement deals and partnerships with a number of different brands such as Calvin Klein, DKNY, Rimmel cosmetics, Coca-Cola, and Samsung Galaxy. Today, she has more than double Waititi’s net worth with Celebrity Net Worth estimating it to be $30 million.