'The Masked Singer' Season 11 Group A masks are finally revealed. Which masked singer is eliminated first? Here are episode spoilers.

Fox’s The Masked Singer Season 11 has new masks, panelists, and theme nights. On premiere night, fans will see five new masks and the wild card in Group A. These masks will compete to advance to the next round, though one masked singer will be revealed. So, which masks hit the stage during the premiere, and who’s unmasked first? Here are The Masked Singer Season 11 spoilers.

[Spoiler alert: The Masked Singer Season 11 spoilers ahead regarding who’s unmasked first.]

‘The Masked Singer’ Season 11 premiere includes these 5 masks (and the wild card)

‘The Masked Singer’ Season 11 Starfish mask | Michael Becker/Fox

The Masked Singer Season 11 premiere brings six new masks, including the wild card, to the stage. Four panelists listen to the masked singers as they belt out their song of choice for 90 seconds on stage. And, of course, each masked singer comes with a clue package to help reveal their identity.

So, who are the first masks to appear during the premiere? The Group A masks that hit the stage during the premiere are Goldfish, Lovebird, Ugly Sweater, Starfish, and Book. The wild card is reportedly Koala.

This season, the format looks a lot like it did in season 10. The Group A masks hit the stage during the premiere, and the Group B and C masks compete in later weeks. Group A has the most masks, while Groups B and C have four masks each and a wild card. The panelists decide who moves on and who’s unmasked each week, with winning masks moving on to the quarterfinals, semifinals, and finale.

The “Ding Dong, Keep It On” bell reappears this season, too. The panelists will have one opportunity to save a masked singer and push them through to the next round.

‘The Masked Singer’ Season 11 spoilers: Who’s unmasked first?

So, which of the six singers performing during The Masked Singer Season 11 premiere is unmasked first? Fans on Reddit believe that spoilers suggest Book is unmasked first.

Who could be singing under the Book mask? According to The Masked Singer Season 11 spoilers, Kevin Hart likely sings beneath the costume.

“The height and arms look very similar, and the bit of disguised voice we heard for Book in a trailer sounded very similar to Kevin Hart,” a fan on Reddit deduced. “Apparently, there is also a bit in a trailer where Jenny says ‘Kevin’ when Book is unmasking, but I haven’t seen or heard that. Plus, the way that Nick talked to whoever Book is after they unmasked is only the kind of talk that would fit for a close friend IMO.”

With this in mind, that means Goldfish, Lovebird, Ugly Sweater, Starfish, and the wild card mask move forward to the next round.

The premiere episode has the title ‘Rita We Love Your Ora’ to celebrate the new panelist

The Masked Singer Season 11 features a new panelist — Rita Ora. The British singer-songwriter joins Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg, Ken Jeong, and Robin Thicke.

Ora was a panelist on the UK version of the show for five seasons, so she knows how it all works. “I just felt like 100% [yes] because I already knew the show so well, and I just love it, and I love the excitement of it,” she told Entertainment Weekly. “It’s just so crazy, and it’s like a huge game show and such a great family show. You can’t really go wrong. I mean, you may look crazy with the names you [guess], but who cares? Because the whole show is a bit bonkers anyway, so it doesn’t feel like work at all.”

The Masked Singer Season 11 premieres on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.