‘The Masked Singer’: 4 Most Surprising Celebrity Reveals That Stumped Panelists

The Masked Singer has been a popular game show in the U.S. since 2019. A spinoff of the South Korean version of the show, The Masked Singer sees celebrities disguised in elaborate costumes as they perform songs in front of an audience and a panel of judges (Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Nicole Scherzinger, and Ken Jeong). The judges then have the chance to guess who is behind the masks. Votes determine who moves forward, and the celebrities with the least votes get unmasked.

The judges have correctly guessed celebrities many times. However, there have also been a few contestants who had the panel completely stumped and shocked. Here are the most surprising celebrity reveals on The Masked Singer.

Season 3’s Bear had one of the most surprising celebrity reveals in ‘The Masked Singer’ history. | Michael Becker/Fox

Drew Carey as the Llama (season 3)

The Llama appeared on The Masked Singer Season 3 in 2020. His clue packages included references to a radio DJ, playing cards, Seattle, firing cannons, and spinning wheels. Llama performed two songs, “She Bangs” by Ricky Martin and “It’s Not Unusual” by Tom Jones, before his elimination in episode 2.

Llama’s clues and voice managed to stump the judges. They guessed Adam Carolla, Woody Harrelson, Joel McHale, Kelsey Grammer, and Johnny Knoxville. The Masked Singer panelists were very surprised when Llama revealed himself as Drew Carey.

Even Carey himself knew they wouldn’t guess correctly. He told Variety, “I didn’t think there was any way anyone would guess it was me. And I was really genuinely laughing under the mask. Even the serious guesses, I was like, ‘you guys are so far off.'”

Lil Wayne as the Robot (season 3)

The Masked Singer Season 3 was filled with surprising celebrity reveals. Another shocker came from the Robot, who was revealed in the premiere. His clue package featured a video game controller, a fire truck, and a periodic table. Robot performed “Are You Gonna Go My Way” by Lenny Kravitz before he was eliminated and unmasked.

Many people only know Lil Wayne as a rapper, so the judges couldn’t pinpoint his singing voice. The panelists guessed Shaun White, Flavor Flav, Floyd Mayweather, Johnny Knoxville, and Steve-O.

After the unmasking, Thicke said it was the “most shocked I’ve ever been on this show.”

Sarah Palin as the Bear (season 3)

Many longtime fans of The Masked Singer might recall the infamous moment last year where Rudy Giuliani was unmasked. However, it wasn’t the first time a controversial politician appeared on the show. Sarah Palin was revealed as the Bear in The Masked Singer Season 3.

Bear’s clue package included a reference to Saturday Night Live, ice skates, a hockey puck, and a mention of “exercising my right.” She performed Sir Mix-a-Lot’s “Baby Got Back” before her elimination. The panelists’ final guesses were Tina Fey, Candance Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, and Christina Applegate.

After that rap performance, many viewers and the panelists were shocked to see that it was Palin inside the costume. Host Nick Cannon said it was the “most shocked” he’d ever been on The Masked Singer.

Kermit the Frog as the Snail (season 5)

Kermit the Frog has one of the most recognizable voices out there. So, it was a shock in itself that none of the panelists guessed the Muppet character when he appeared as the Snail in season 5. In their defense, though, Kermit deepened his voice quite a bit for his performance of “You Make My Dreams” by Hall & Oates.

Snail’s clues included Swedish meatballs, a giant teddy bear, and references to working with people like Michelle Obama and Lady Gaga. The judges’ guesses included Seth MacFarlane, Ted Cruz, Jay Leno, and Billy Crystal. When Kermit was unmasked, the costume appeared to be empty, confusing the panelists until Kermit popped his head out.

The Masked Singer Season 9 is currently in full swing on Fox. This season features the return of the King/Queen of The Masked Singer format, as well as a new twist called the “Ding Dong Keep It On” bell. This allows the judges to save one contestant from elimination before their unmasking. Who will be the most surprising celebrity reveals on The Masked Singer Season 9? Stay tuned to find out.

New episodes of The Masked Singer air every Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.