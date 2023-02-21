‘The Masked Singer’ Season 9 Spoilers: Night Owl’s Voice Sounds Like This Singer and Broadway Star

Two new masks will debut on the Feb. 22 episode of The Masked Singer: Night Owl and Rock Lobster. The costumed celebrities will compete against Medusa, who won last week’s Queen of The Masked Singer title and kept her identity a secret. Fans caught a glimpse of Night Owl’s voice in a recent preview of the episode, and many are confident that they already know who is behind the mask. Here are the predictions for Night Owl on The Masked Singer.

'The Masked Singer' Season 9 Episode 2 preview teases Night Owl's voice

The Masked Singer Season 9 Episode 2 will see Rock Lobster, Medusa, and Night Owl perform ABBA songs. In a teaser for the episode, fans could see a snippet of Night Owl singing ABBA’s “Fernando.” One viewer cropped out the segment with Night Owl’s performance and uploaded it to YouTube, giving fans a better chance to analyze it.

A woman’s voice could be heard behind the mask, and it’s clear from her crisp vocals that she has some experience with professional singing. She rocked an all-white owl costume with sequinned silver sleeves, a black and silver bodysuit, chrome wings, and a black and silver crown. Night Owl spun around on the stage as she sang, holding out a white cape.

Who is Night Owl on ‘The Masked Singer’? Many fans are predicting Debbie Gibson

The clip of Night Owl’s performance was only a few seconds long, but many fans already have a guess based solely on her voice. In the comments of the video, viewers called out Debbie Gibson, who is most known for ’80s hits like “Foolish Beat” and “Lost in Your Eyes.” Gibson has also starred in Broadway productions like Grease and Les Misérables. When comparing Night Owl’s voice on “Fernando” to Gibson’s voice on songs like her 2020 single “Girls Night Out,” they do sound very similar.

Gibson has been guessed on The Masked Singer before. In season 5, many viewers guessed that Gibson was behind the Seashell mask. However, it turned out to be Tamera Mowry-Housley.

Some viewers have already speculated that Night Owl will get eliminated during ABBA Night. In the first look trailer for season 9, she appears to start taking off her mask. However, in addition to following the King/Queen of The Masked Singer format, season 9 introduces a new twist: the “Ding Dong Keep It On” Bell. This allows the judges to save one singer from elimination in each of the three groups. Many fans commented on the YouTube clip that they hope the judges use the bell on Night Owl.

What is Debbie Gibson doing now?

Gibson became a famous pop star at just 16 years old. Many of her hits made it onto the Billboard charts, and she was nicknamed “the original pop princess.” Following her success in the ’80s, Gibson continued to make music and act on Broadway, in films, and on television. Some of her more recent music releases include “Girls Night Out” and her album The Body Remembers in 2021.

Fans will have to pay close attention to Night Owl’s clues on The Masked Singer to see if they fit Debbie Gibson. New episodes of The Masked Singer air on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.