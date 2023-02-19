‘The Masked Singer’: Who Is the Medusa? Clues, Predictions Point to This British Singer

A new season of The Masked Singer has begun, and one performer already has the fans and judges divided: The Medusa. She made her debut on the season 9 premiere and took the crown as Queen of the episode, leaving her identity a mystery for at least another week. The Masked Singer judges couldn’t agree on a name for Medusa, but many viewers (including us) are convinced she’s a well-known British vocalist.

[Spoiler alert: The following story contains spoilers for The Masked Singer Season 9 premiere.]

Medusa performs on ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 9 premiere. | Fox

Medusa’s clues on ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 9 premiere

First, let’s examine the initial clues for Medusa. In her clue package, she said she grew up as “a dancer in the dark” and never fit in. However, she never cared about that because she was “born to stand out.” She added that she’s been at the Super Bowl and “technically” on The Masked Singer before — perhaps someone else sang one of her songs?

As for visual clues, the package included chess pieces (a knight and bishop, specifically), a “true love” heart tattoo, a photo of Buckingham Palace on a balance scale, and asteroids. Her on-stage clue came in the form of a Swag Bag containing a DVD. The film was called Medusa: Snakes on the Astral Plane and had “$340 million” on the cover. Medusa’s final statement? “Sometimes, success comes in the grayest of places.”

Medusa’s performances for the evening included Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever” and Rihanna’s “Diamonds,” which she sang in a battle against the Mustang.

Who is the Medusa on ‘The Masked Singer’? Many fans are calling out Bishop Briggs

The Masked Singer judges had varying guesses for Medusa. Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg guessed singer Ellie Goulding, while Nicole Scherzinger guessed Lorde. In typical Ken Jeong fashion, he had a more outlandish guess: Meghan Markle.

None of the judges guessed British singer-songwriter Bishop Briggs, one of the most popular predictions among fans. Viewers might recognize Briggs by her hit single, “River,” which reached No. 3 on Billboard’s Alternative chart in the U.S. Those who watched Netflix’s Devil in Ohio last year also known Briggs’ song “Lessons of the Fire,” which was used as the opening theme.

Briggs makes the most sense to us, as many of the clues fit. For example, her song “Never Tear Us Apart” was on the Fifty Shades Freed soundtrack, which could explain her “grayest” comment. She has another song called “Tattoo on My Heart.” Additionally, the bishop chess piece could reference her name.

As for the Super Bowl and Masked Singer comments, Briggs’ song “Wild Horses” was used in an Acura commercial during the 2016 Super Bowl. Meanwhile, The Queen of Hearts (Jewel) sang “River” on The Masked Singer Season 6.

Others think Fergie could be the Medusa

If Medusa isn’t Bishop Briggs, there’s also good chance she’s Fergie of the Black Eyed Peas. Again, many of the clues fit. That Buckingham Palace clue could have two different meanings. For one, Fergie had an album called The Dutchess. It could also reference Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, who has also gone by Fergie. And we can’t forget that the Black Eyed Peas performed the half-time show at Super Bowl XLV.

Perhaps the most telling clue for Fergie is the “Astral Plane” DVD, as she and Sadrian have a song with that very same title. But is that an obvious misdirect? Fans will just have to keep watching The Masked Singer to find out Medusa’s true identity.

New episodes of The Masked Singer air on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox. Next-day streaming is also available on Hulu.