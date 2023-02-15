What Time Is ‘The Masked Singer’ on Tonight? How to Watch Season 9 Premiere and What to Expect This Year

The Masked Singer is back tonight on Fox. As the singing competition returns, fans will see some legendary faces beneath the masks, plus new twists and exciting themes. Here’s what time to watch The Masked Singer Season 9 premiere, plus all the ways to tune in and what to expect this season.

'The Masked Singer' Season 9 returns at its usual time with its usual team: Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Nick Cannon, Nicole Scherzinger, and Ken Jeong.

Fans can tune into The Masked Singer premiere tonight, Feb. 15, at its usual time, 8 p.m. ET. New episodes will air every Wednesday at the same time on Fox. Additionally, those who can’t catch the episodes live on Fox will be able to watch the next day on Hulu. A subscription is required in order to stream The Masked Singer on Hulu.

Who are the panelists and costumes on ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 9?

For the ninth season in a row, Nick Cannon returns to host The Masked Singer. Meanwhile, the same panelists will take their seats once again: Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Robin Thicke, Ken Jeong, and Nicole Scherzinger. Fox has yet to announce any guest panelists, but there will surely be a few guests to go along with the episode themes. Joel McHale is a frequent guest, so we wouldn’t be surprised to see him again.

As for the masks taking to the stage this season, Fox has slowly revealed the costumes we can expect to see. Here are the costumes we know of so far:

Axolotl

California Roll

Dandelion

Doll

Fairy

French Hen

Gargoyle

Gnome

Jackalope

Macaw

Mantis

Medusa

Moose

Mustang

Night Owl

Polar Bear

Rock Lobster

Of course, we don’t know which celebrities are under the masks just yet. However, a preview of the premiere, seen above, teased “the most legendary, decorated, and beloved unmasking in history.” That person is apparently an Emmy, Grammy, and Tony winner.

Entertainment Weekly also confirmed that the contestants of season 9 have “a combined 28 Emmy nominations, six Grammy wins, 10 gold albums, four Golden Globe nominations, five medals, 26 books, two Tony Award nominations, five Lifetime Achievement Awards, four stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and a combined 95,231,000 records sold.”

What’s new on the show in 2023

Last season, The Masked Singer introduced the highly-controversial King/Queen format, where a King or Queen winner was crowned in each episode after double the unmaskings. The episodes were split into groups, and the ultimate winners of each group then competed against each other in the finale to crown the King or Queen of The Masked Singer. Amber Riley, a.k.a. Harp, took home the win in season 8 under this format.

The King/Queen format will return in The Masked Singer Season 9. Theme nights will also make a comeback; as EW notes, this season’s themes include “Abba Night,” “New York Night,” “DC Superhero Night,” “Sesame Street Night,” “’80s Night,” “Movie Night,” and “The Masked Singer in Space Night.”

However, The Masked Singer Season 9 does have one new twist: The “Ding Dong Keep It On” Bell. This bell allows the panelists to save one singer per group from elimination.

New episodes of The Masked Singer air every Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on Fox. Next-day streaming is also available on Hulu.