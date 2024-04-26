Mackenzie McKee is opening up about her loose custody arrangement with ex-husband Josh McKee. She says McKee only interacts with their eldest child.

Mackenzie Mckee took to Instagram Live to share updates on her life with fans recently, and the news she shared about her co-parenting relationship has bothered Teen Mom fans. Mackenzie, who is currently appearing on Teen Mom Family Reunion, revealed that Josh McKee is often out of touch and doesn’t interact with the two younger children they share. He does interact with his eldest son, though.

Mackenzie McKee says Josh McKee only speaks to his oldest son

During a recent Instagram Live event, Mackenzie McKee filled fans in on her current co-parenting relationship. Mackenzie revealed that there is almost nothing to report because she and Josh have limited interactions. She admitted that her ex-husband is often unreachable and only actually speaks with his oldest son, Gannon. Gannon’s birth was featured on Mackenzie’s 16 and Pregnant episode. Gannon McKee was born in 2011.

Josh McKee | MTV/YouTube

While Mackenzie and Josh’s relationship was troubled even during her first pregnancy, the couple went on to get married and welcome two more children. Their daughter, Jaxie Taylor McKee, was born in February 2014. Their youngest son, Broncs Weston McKee, was born in August 2016. Mackenzie said Josh doesn’t speak to Jaxie or Broncs at all.

While Mackenzie showed little emotion while discussing Josh’s lack of interest in the children they share, fans are a bit more bothered by it. In May 2023, they criticized Josh for failing to show up for his son’s elementary school graduation but showing up in the gym. Josh has yet to respond to questions about his absence.

Mackenzie McKee is pretty laid back about Josh McKee stepping away from his kids.

Teen Mom fans might be livid with Josh McKee, but Mackenzie is pretty relaxed about the situation. The TV personality said it would be nice to co-parent effectively with Josh, but she’s not interested in forcing the situation. Frankly, she seems to be doing just fine on her own.

Mackenzie has plenty of backup, too. She used her Instagram Live event to praise her current partner, Khesanio “Khessy” Hall, for stepping in to help parent the three kids Mackenzie shares with Josh. Mackenzie and Khessy, a soccer coach, first hooked up in 2022 and made things Instagram official that same year. They are celebrating their second anniversary this year. While the duo isn’t engaged just yet, Mackenzie seems to be counting on becoming Mrs. Hall sooner rather than later.

When did Mackenzie and Josh separate?

Mackenzie McKee and Josh McKee’s relationship was never smooth. Fans watched the former couple battle during Teen Mom 3 before the series was canceled. While the couple did get married, their marriage was marred with controversy, fights, and allegations of cheating. Their tumultuous relationship was also documented on Teen Mom OG.

Mackenzie Mckee and Josh McKee | MTV/YouTube

While Josh was criticized on social media for cheating on Mackenzie, she later set the record straight. During a 2020 appearance on the Domenick Nati Show, Mackenzie revealed that she had a months-long affair while married to Josh. She said he never blasted her on social media for her actions, and she has been pretty civil about his indiscretions, too.

The McKees first discussed their plans to divorce in 2020 but backpedaled on that a bit. In 2022, Mackenzie announced that they had split for good. She moved on to a new relationship, while Josh appears to live a carefree single life. His public Instagram, which he last updated in October 2023, is mostly dedicated to fitness content.