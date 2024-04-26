Prince Harry and Meghan Markle each have a new show in the works at Netflix, and they reportedly aren't including glimpses of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Hoping for a glimpse of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new Netflix shows? Prepare to be disappointed. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s children aren’t reportedly going to be featured at all due to privacy concerns. But don’t fret. There’s still a chance Archie and Lili will make a public appearance soon.

Harry and Meghan have different attitudes about ‘the world seeing’ Archie and Lili

As Harry and Meghan’s respective Netflix shows about polo and cooking, gardening, and entertaining get underway — both are early in production — The Sun reports they don’t intend to offer a glimpse of Archie and Lili.

“Harry is said to be keen to keep the children away from cameras,” the publication wrote. As for Meghan, she “is more relaxed about the world seeing them.”

“The children’s appearances are rare. And they have been seen only in official photographs and in fleeting moments on the previous Harry & Meghan Netflix show.”

In 2023, cameras spotted Harry with Lili at a Fourth of July celebration, then later trick-or-treating on Halloween. However, these were either paparazzi photos or taken by members of the public.

Harry has ‘clearly won’ the argument about maintaining keeping Archie and Lili out of the Netflix shows

“Harry and Meghan have not always agreed on how much they should expose their children to the media,” a source said. “But, in this case, Harry has clearly won.”

Meghan’s Netflix show has reportedly started filming not at the Sussex home but at another nearby location. “Camera crews have been seen setting up at a neighbor’s house in Montecito, California,” the outlet reported.

In light of the report, a mention of Archie and Lili might be more likely. After all, Harry and Meghan have been known to open up about their kids from time to time.

Perhaps a sweet anecdote about almost 5-year-old Archie — his birthday’s on May 6, 2024 — being a fan of a certain dish? Or Lili, who turns 3 on June 4, 2024, liking gardening?

The report Archie and Lili won’t appear in Harry and Meghan’s new Netflix shows comes after the couple traveled to Florida for a polo match with a camera crew in tow. (Harry’s series about polo is primarily being filmed in the state.)

As well as a comment from Harry’s friend and fellow polo player, Ignacio “Nacho” Figueras, that the 39-year-old “loves being a dad” to Archie and Lili.

Archie and Lili might make a public appearance at the Invictus Games’ anniversary

While there may not be any glimpses of the Sussex kids in the new Netflix shows there’s still a chance of seeing the youngsters soon.

Harry’s headed to London, England, in May to mark 10 years of the Invictus Games. Reports claim he wants it to be a family trip.

Meghan’s reportedly been weighing whether or not she — and the kids — should join Harry at St. Paul’s Cathedral on May 8, 2024, amid security concerns.

Furthermore, Meghan’s apprehensive about a potential royal reunion despite a desire for Archie and Lili to get to know their relatives.