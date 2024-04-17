Meghan Markle’s ‘Terrified’ Prince Harry Will Get Burned by Prince William, Kate Middleton Reunion: Report

Meghan Markle reportedly thinks Prince Harry “can’t trust” Prince William, 41, as he pushes for a reunion with his brother and sister-in-law, Kate Middleton. The Duchess of Sussex thinks her husband, the Duke of Sussex, is “naive,” and her main concern is him once again getting “hurt.” Meghan thinks Harry’s being ‘naive’ about a William, …

Meghan Markle reportedly thinks Prince Harry “can’t trust” Prince William, 41, as he pushes for a reunion with his brother and sister-in-law, Kate Middleton. The Duchess of Sussex thinks her husband, the Duke of Sussex, is “naive,” and her main concern is him once again getting “hurt.”

Meghan thinks Harry’s being ‘naive’ about a William, Kate reunion

Meghan, according to OK! Magazine, is fine with the idea of not having the Prince and Princess of Wales in her life. A previous report claimed Meghan feels Kate should’ve had her “back” as a royal “outsider.”

However, with Harry it’s a different story. He reportedly wants to reconnect with his brother and sister-in-law, and Meghan’s skeptical of the whole situation.

“It would never bother Meghan if she didn’t see William and Kate again,” a source told the outlet. “[She] sadly knows that there is no relationship between her children and George, Charlotte and Louis. She would’ve loved that to happen, but the Waleses have made it clear they don’t want it.”

William and Kate have three kids; Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5. Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan are parents of two; Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2.

“But she knows deep down that Harry wants to fix the relationship,” they continued before adding Kate’s cancer diagnosis, for which she’s currently undergoing preventative chemotherapy, is spurring Harry on. “The Kate news has made him more determined to try and do it. But she thinks Harry is being naïve and that he still can’t trust William.”

“She’s terrified he’ll be made a fool of again, and William will use him,” they explained. “She knows she makes better decisions than Harry as she won’t let her emotions rule her. But she fears she’s losing control over this situation.”

Meghan thinks William’s ‘made it clear’ he’s not interested in reconciling with Harry

As far as Meghan is concerned, her brother-in-law wants nothing to do with a potential reunion. In part because the 41-year-old hasn’t seen his younger brother on his visits to the U.K.

“She feels William has made it clear that he doesn’t want a reconciliation and hasn’t made any effort,” the insider said. “He could have quite easily made time for Harry when he’s been in the U.K.”

Harry most recently went to England in February 2024. He visited his and William’s father, King Charles III after the monarch announced his cancer diagnosis. Reports at the time claimed Harry didn’t see William.

The source continued, saying a reunion doesn’t solely rest on Harry, but the bottom line is that Meghan doesn’t want to see Harry get “hurt.”

“This isn’t all on Harry,” they said. “But because of the current situation, there’s no way William will offer an olive branch. Meghan just doesn’t want to see him hurt again as it’s taken him years to finally get over the fallout.”

Harry and Meghan may see William and Kate multiple times in the coming months

Whether or not Harry forges ahead with a reunion, the two royal couples could find themselves in the same place more than they have in years come this summer. (They’ve only spoken publicly once, in March 2024, when Harry and Meghan issued a brief statement following Kate’s cancer diagnosis.)

In May 2024, Harry — and possibly Meghan, Archie, and Lili — will mark the 10-year anniversary of the Invictus Games. A service is scheduled at St. Paul’s Cathedral in London, England, at which Harry is slated to speak.

William and Kate aren’t reportedly expected to attend the service. However, Harry reportedly wants Meghan and their kids to join him so they can all visit with the royal family. This means that William, Kate, and their three children could come face-to-face with the Sussex family.

If they don’t get together during the Invictus anniversary, there will be another chance for a reunion later in the summer. King Charles may invite Harry, Meghan, Archie, and Lili to Balmoral, the royal family’s longtime summer retreat in Scotland.

Traditionally, royals join the monarch at the estate to close out the season. This year that could mean William, Harry, and their respective families join in, putting the two in a location, as a source described to Page Six as “perfect” for a reunion.

All of this comes with a big asterisk because, at the time of writing, it’s unclear whether or not Meghan, Archie, and Lili will end up traveling to England with Harry. Plus, whether or not King Charles will invite them to Balmoral.

What’s for sure is that Harry and Meghan have a busy schedule ahead, with two new Netflix shows in the works and the rollout of American Riviera Orchard.