Meghan Markle Thinks Kate Middleton Should’ve Had Her ‘Back’ as a Fellow Royal Family ‘Outsider’ — Author

Meghan Markle sees no way “back” for her and Kate Middleton. A royal author says the Duchess of Sussex has no feelings of guilt about how things happened with the Prince of Wales. The reason, they claim, is because Meghan still feels Kate, as a fellow royal “outsider,” should’ve “had her back.” Meghan doesn’t get …

Meghan Markle sees no way “back” for her and Kate Middleton. A royal author says the Duchess of Sussex has no feelings of guilt about how things happened with the Prince of Wales. The reason, they claim, is because Meghan still feels Kate, as a fellow royal “outsider,” should’ve “had her back.”

Meghan doesn’t get why Kate didn’t support her as a royal family ‘outsider’

According to Tom Quinn, a royal author and commentator, Meghan has no feelings of guilt at how things played out between her and Kate. The reason, he told The Mirror, is that the former Suits star feels Kate should’ve had her back. Especially seeing as the two married into the royal family.

“Meghan doesn’t feel guilty about Kate,” Quinn said. “Because she feels that Kate should’ve been the one person in the royal family to back her against every difficulty.”

“Apart from anything else, Meghan knew Kate was an outsider,” he continued. “So she just couldn’t understand why Kate always towed the royal line rather than supporting her, Meghan, the other outsider.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have both discussed how their relationship with Kate and Prince William deteriorated, most notably in Spare and their 2022 Netlfix docuseries.

Meghan, for her part, recalled in Harry & Meghan how there’d been a clash of cultures when she hugged her future sister and brother-in-law upon meeting them.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry noted in his 2023 memoir how Meghan and Kate were noticeably different from the start. He recalled Meghan dressed casually for dinner at Nottingham Cottage, while Kate, in contrast, was “done up to the nines.”

Meghan sees ‘no way back’ for her and Kate Middleton

So, where does Meghan stand on her relationship, or lack thereof, with Kate? The two haven’t seen each other since Queen Elizabeth II’s 2022 funeral.

Quinn claimed Meghan, who announced American Riviera Orchard in March 2024, doesn’t see a reunion with her sister-in-law. And, yes, even in the wake of Kate’s cancer diagnosis.

“Kate’s cancer diagnosis has been a real shock for Meghan,” he said. “But she can see no way to patch up the relationship simply because it has become so poisonous.”

Kate revealed her diagnosis on March 22, 2024, in a rare video statement. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex didn’t reportedly get a heads up beforehand, learning of the news on TV with the rest of the world.

Later the same day, Harry and Meghan released a short statement about Kate’s cancer announcement: “We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace.”

Meghan, Quinn added, doesn’t want Kate’s illness to be the reason people think they’re trying to patch things up.

“She also doesn’t want people saying that she is trying to make things up with Kate just because Kate is ill,” he said. “Meghan still feels Kate was in the wrong and should apologize before they try to build bridges.”

Harry’s ‘torn’ between being loyal to Meghan and losing his ‘warm’ relationship with Kate

It’s a complicated situation for Harry, too. According to Quinn, Harry is “torn” because, on one hand, there’s siding with Meghan. On the other, there’s mourning the loss of the “warm” rapport he and his sister-in-law once had.

“He really misses that warm, uncomplicated relationship,” the author said. Harry’s “torn between loyalty to his wife and regret about the loss of the woman he was so close to.”

“Losing Kate was Harry’s second great loss after losing his mother,” Quinn concluded.