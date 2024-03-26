Meghan Markle and Prince Harry revealed something about themselves in their statement on Kate Middleton’s cancer diagnosis. In the hours following the Princess of Wales’ video message in which she shared she’s undergoing treatment after being diagnosed with cancer, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex commented publicly with a short statement. Their choice of wording, according to commentators, showed what they won’t do when it comes to Kate.

Harry and Meghan’s statement on Kate’s cancer diagnosis: ‘health and healing’

Messages of support for Kate came pouring in from around the world after the 42-year-old announced in a two-minute video her January 2024 surgery led to a cancer diagnosis. Among the kind words were a very brief statement from Harry and Meghan.

The pair released a joint statement on March 22, 2024, just hours after Kate’s announcement. It read: “We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace,” (via Express).

Harry and Meghan are understood to have reached out to William and Kate “in private,” in addition to the statement.

Per a report from the New York Post, the pair were surprised by the news about Kate’s health. “They had no idea and only learned of the news around the same time the rest of the world found out,” an insider told the outlet.

The lack of communication, they added, demonstrated the “irreparable” state of Harry and Meghan’s relationship with Kate and Prince William as well as the wider royal family. “The trust has been broken,” the source said. “The royal family is OK distancing themselves from them.”

Harry and Meghan didn’t use Kate’s royal title

In addition to being labeled “American,” Harry and Meghan’s statement stood out to some commentators for its casual tone, specifically for not using Kate’s royal title.

“I personally, always read something into the fact that they seem to be unable to use her royal title or call her the Princess of Wales,” Caroline Feraday, a royal reporter, said on Talk TV. “They always insist on using Kate.”

In response, commentator David Bull asked whether or not Harry and Meghan are “begrudgingly unable to use her title.” At that, Feraday replied: “I think, one of them is begrudgingly unable to call her the Princess of Wales,” however she didn’t specify which “one.”

As for the statement being described as “American,” Feraday likened it to a “Hallmark card” version of “get well soon.”

“It totally is. And it’s so American. I don’t think we would ever say that over in this country,” Bull added.

Harry and Meghan previously sent Kate their ‘support’

Long before Kate announced her cancer diagnosis, Harry and Meghan reached out to the future queen — and King Charles III. Following the news of Kate’s abdominal surgergy, the couple reportedly sent their support to the Princess of Wales.

According to royal expert and author Katie Nicholl, the pair likely did so out of courtesy more than anything else.

“We understand that they’ve reached out both to the king and the Princess of Wales. Is that a thawing of relations, or is it just a human courtesy? I think probably the latter,” Nicholl said at the time.

“I think it is courtesy more than the sign of any softening of relations,” the author of The New Royals said. “Particularly between the couple and Princess Catherine.”

However, this came before Harry visited King Charles and his comment about illness bringing families together.