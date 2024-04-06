'It is not a coincidence,' a commentator said of how the royal family 'downgraded' Prince Harry and Meghan Markle days before Kate Middleton announced her cancer diagnosis.

Talk of Prince Harry returning to royal life in some capacity picked up when King Charles II announced his cancer diagnosis. When Kate Middleton did the same — she’s in the “early” stages of preventative chemotherapy — the royal family made it “clear” the Duke of Sussex’s not returning. How? By digitally “downgrading” Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, on the royal family’s official website, according to a commentator.

The royal family did some digital housekeeping on their official website, royal.uk, shortly before Kate announced her cancer diagnosis on March 22, 2024. Harry and Meghan’s individual profiles were removed from the royal family’s website.

Information about the couple now resides in a less prominent place — read: at the bottom — in a joint section about “Members of the Royal Family.”

“As announced in January 2020, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have stepped back as working members of The Royal Family,” an introduction to their joint bios reads. “The couple married in St George’s Chapel, Windsor on 19 May 2018 and have two children: Prince Archie of Sussex and Princess Lilibet of Sussex.”



The page also directs visitors to Harry and Meghan’s official website, sussex.com, formerly archewell.com prior to a February 2024 update. “Information about the current work of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex can be found on their official website: sussex.com,” it reads.

GB News presenter Andrew Pierce said changing Harry and Meghan’s profiles wasn’t a “coincidence” (via Express).

“It is not a coincidence because the Princess of Wales filmed that video on Wednesday,” he said. “And that announcement about them being downgraded was on Thursday. So it all happened at the same time.”

Kate announced she’s undergoing preventative chemotherapy in a two-minute video filmed at Windsor Castle. (She and Prince William live nearby at Adelaide Cottage with their three children.)

“They’ve just made it clear in case people think Harry and Meghan can come back,” Pierce continued. “No, it’s not happening. There’s no chance of it happening because they are not working members of the royal family anymore. They’ve made their decision, and that’s it.”

How Harry and Meghan learned of Kate’s cancer diagnosis doesn’t bode well for a potential return

The royal family also sent Harry and Meghan a “sign” with Kate’s video statement. The couple weren’t reportedly told of her cancer diagnosis ahead of time. So, the first they learned of it was on TV.

“They had no idea and only learned of the news around the same time the rest of the world found out,” an insider told the New York Post.

The lack of communication, they said, demonstrated the “irreparable” state of Harry and Meghan’s relationship with Kate, Prince William and the royal family.

“The trust has been broken,” the source said. “The royal family is OK distancing themselves from them.”

A potential reconciliation isn’t entirely out of the question. At least, not in Harry and Meghan’s minds. They’re reportedly hoping the 10-year Invictus Games anniversary event in May 2024 could be a good chance to talk.